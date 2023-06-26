Four motorcyclists stopped in Marion to fill up their bikes a few days ago. Marion Mayor David Helms happened to be at the service station at the same time and greeted the visitors from Beaufort, South Carolina. As the group talked, the riders commented on the town’s cleanliness and beauty.

Helms reflected on that conversation as he talked about the value of the recent Caring for Our Community service days that took place in Marion on June 10 and 17.

More than 110 volunteers gave about 350 hours of work those two Saturday mornings, completing 20 projects at 11 different sites around town.

The volunteers who gave of themselves not only lived in Marion but other communities as well, according to CFOC organizers.

Team WorkThis year’s volunteers also included teams from several entities, including Blue Ridge Jobs Corps, General Dynamics, Walmart, Royal Oak Presbyterian Church, Wilderness Road Garden Club, and Marion Senior High’s football players.

Brenda Kelly, a CFOC leader, said the organization’s board wants “to encourage more corporate and organizational teams to participate next year, and are inviting them to wear their corporate T-shirt or corporate logo.”

General Dynamics’ Dawn Archer believes that is a good idea.

Archer, senior manager of manufacturing operations, said, “It was a pleasure for our company to have a team participate in Caring for Our Community. Our employees enjoy giving back to the community in which they work, live, and play. This year inviting business and industry to provide working teams was a great idea. With teams participating, larger projects that require multiple people can be assigned. Our team worked on Welcome to Marion flower beds and painted yellow curbs on Main Street. It was fun to work together as a team helping to beautify our community. I encourage additional business and industry teams to participate next year, as it is a great way to give a helping hand throughout our community.”

The teams and individuals got considerable amounts of work accomplished. The MSHS football team undertook painting benches at The Henderson. Kelly commented that there were “so many hands at work that each bench was painted in minutes.”

The 20-member Blue Ridge Job Corps team tackled multiple projects, including work at the Marion fire station and Mount Zion’s daycare center.

While significant physical improvements were accomplished, the volunteers also wanted to uplift some community members.

Flower PowerAdam Tilson, with MSHS’s Horticulture Department, donated flowers from the school’s greenhouse to CFOC.

Volunteers took 53 of the flowers and notes of encouragement to Francis Marion Manor residents and other homebound Marion residents.

Some of the flowers, according to Kelly, were planted in Hurricane Alley and Iron Street Mall. The remainder was given to Mountain CAP to plant in preparation for last weekend’s Juneteenth event.

“So the flowers that are planted there at Mountain CAP were passed on from the high school through us and it looks beautiful,” Kelly said. “It was like God provided. It was just the perfect number of plants to pass on to dress up their spot too.”

Mountain CAP is housed in the former Carnegie school, Smyth County’s historic Black high school until desegregation.

Flowers downtown and at the intersection of Park Boulevard and North Main also got extra attention.

Kelly, who also serves as the Wilderness Road Garden Club president, said that she and other club members noted that the civic group, which launched in 1954, established the garden at the intersection leading to Hungry Mother State Park in 1991 and continues to maintain it as well as flowers and barrel containers on Main Street, the Iron Street Mall and the fire station.

Kelly said the club added the flower barrel at the fire station this year and plans a special project with landscaping around the 9/11 memorial. She has been talking with the fire chief with hopes to get the work accomplished next year.

Another project being looked at is landscaping around the courthouse. The club toured the site and discussed a project with the courthouse groundskeeper.

The club, said Kelly, will also be working with a professional design organization to create perennial color and plants to attract bees, birds and butterflies. They also plan to add picnic tables at the Park Boulevard site.

The town of Marion assists with funding by buying the plants and mowing the garden site.

“We just want to make it a bright, attractive spot for the community and the visitors,” Kelly said.

Anyone interested in joining the garden club can come to a meeting on the third Wednesday of each month at 10 a.m. usually at First United Methodist Church.

A Coat of Paint PlusIn other projects, lots of paint got applied over the two days. Curbs on Main, Church and Broad streets were painted.

At the Marion fire station, bollards and handrails were painted and trash was picked up.

At the Wayne Henderson School for Appalachian Arts entry doors were repaired and benches, handrails and posts were painted.

At Mt. Zion’s daycare two teams rebuilt an entry deck and painted a classroom.

At Riverbend Park, two teams stained a fishing pier and walking bridge.

Helms reflected that CFOC work means a great deal to Marion. He noted that the volunteers take on projects that the town doesn’t have the manpower to accomplish.

Quite simply, he said, the work “beautifies the town.”

While the mayor sees greater values than money, Helms said the work does help the town budget-wise.

Helms believes the spirit of CFOC will continue to grow. “I’m amazed at Smyth County, their caring,” he said Thursday. He sees that caring not only in CFOC’s turnout and work but also in Salvation Army projects, a group working to control invasive plants along the Riverwalk, and church projects.

Of Caring For Our Community, Helms said, I can’t say enough about it.”