MSHS ensemble's investment yields 'great return'

The Marion Senior High School Hurricane Players took their production of “The Insanity of Mary Girard” to state competition earlier this month.

The ensemble returned from the Virginia High School League’s One-Act Championship in Charlottesville with a third-place finish, and one actor came home having exceeded her goals and highest expectations.

Laken Foutz captured an Outstanding Actor Award. Only four were presented at the state level.

The state award was on top of the Best Actress awards Foutz received at the VHSL regional and district One-Act Theatre championships.

During his tenure as Marion Senior High’s director of theatre & forensics, Todd Necessary said, Foutz is the first female competitor to win a state-level Outstanding Actor Award.

Foutz set high goals for her performance this year but said she was surprised by the state award.

“If you would’ve told me at this time last year that I would be winning an outstanding actor award at state’s, I would’ve told you: ‘You’re crazy.’”

During regional competition last year, Foutz said, “I was only three points behind the young lady who won best actress….” The MSHS sophomore seems to have seen a challenge. This year, she set a goal of winning best actress at the regional level and going to state competition with the school’s team.

“When I had reached both of my goals I was honestly ecstatic and didn’t really expect to win an outstanding actor award at state’s so I was pleasantly surprised when they called my name for me to accept my award last Saturday,” Foutz said.

Reflecting on her awards this season, Necessary said, “This is only Laken’s second performance as a Hurricane Player. She has wonderful instincts as a performer, is beginning to explore and develop her acting technique, and has an unstoppable work ethic.”

The Marion resident began discovering her love of acting when she was in the fourth grade or so and wrote a script for her friends and herself to perform during a 4-H competition.

It was during middle school, Foutz said, “when I was able to get a sense of what it meant to be on stage and memorize lines.”

She took part in plays during her sixth- and seventh-grade years, but couldn’t during the eighth grade due to COVID-19.

Multiple aspects of acting appeal to Foutz. She explained, “I believe that the reactions from other people is why I enjoy performing and give so much to it. I love being on stage and hearing the audience react in real time to something that is happening on stage.”

She also appreciates the sense of a job well done. She cited “the feeling of coming offstage after putting all your energy and self into your performance.”

The young woman knows something about expending energy. She’s also an athlete, swimming as a winter sport and running track in the spring.

Then, there’s getting to know the character. “I also enjoy theatre because you are playing someone that is a stranger to you and all through rehearsals you begin to find that character, their mannerisms, how they may react to certain things, and it’s almost like you begin to know your character like they were your friend,” she explained.

“In the future,” Foutz hopes “to attend college for performing arts but before then I hope to attend summer programs and maybe even work with a production outside of the school.”

Beyond her success, Foutz said, “I would like to share how truly grateful I am for my team. If it was not for them, I wouldn’t have had the opportunity to win any award whatsoever. I know that many days it was a struggle mentally to be at rehearsal, but I am just so proud of my team and all that we have done. With all the hours we’ve put in and all the time spent together we truly are a family.”

Leiah Roberts, another member of the ensemble shared Foutz’ gratitude, saying, “I’m proud of the journey we made as a team. Going to State was an experience I have never thought I would experience, it was stressful and very fun. I’m very grateful for my teammates and the long and successful journey we had.”

Necessary is proud too.

“This is a very young team,” he said. “This is the first play at MSHS for five of the seven cast members. They have worked tremendously hard. We started this journey 105 days ago. They’ve invested 171 hours in rehearsals. They’ve sacrificed nine Saturdays to rehearse, build the set, and compete. That investment has yielded a great return.”

As for what Necessary hopes the students carry forward, he said, “As with each cast and crew, I hope they recognize the importance of live theatre. I want them to gain self-confidence. I hope they appreciate that they are now a part of a team; something larger than themselves as individuals.”

As their director and teacher, Necessary said, “The greatest reward for me isn’t the trophies. The real reward is seeing these wonderful young people become champions in life.”