Chilhowie town manager takes its postal service concerns to U.S. senator

An apparent U.S. Postal Service glitch impacted 2,500 water customers and 1,300 sewer customers in Smyth and Washington counties in December.

Bills were sent out as usual by the Town of Chilhowie on Nov. 30 with a due date of Dec. 15. The invoices are printed on 4x6 cards. By Dec. 5, town officials knew something had gone wrong with their delivery.

In a description sent to U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine, Town Manager John Clark wrote that on or about the 5th, “We began getting deluged with customers calling or coming by complaining that they had not gotten their bills. Over the next week or so, we literally got hundreds of calls/contacts complaining about the same thing.”

Town staff members reached out to the Chilhowie Post Office. According to Clark’s statement, “…They said the bills… were stuck in Greensboro.”

On Dec. 9, Clark called the Chilhowie Post Office and urged additional action. According to his statement to Kaine’s office, the cards were found in Greensboro and Clark was told customers should receive them by Dec. 12.

“As of today,” Clark wrote in his statement, “December 16, we are still getting reports of customers not receiving their bills. This situation of customers not receiving bills for ten to 14 days (or even more) is troublesome, to say the least, and not sustainable.”

Clark was advised that the 4x6 cards were part of the problem, but he responded that the cards are legal and effective for the town and the town has used them for decades

In a similar experience during the pandemic, Clark said postal officials blamed the delays on COVID-19. In his statement, he wrote, “This current delay cannot now be blamed on COVID.”

Clark went on to relay how the situation could have impacted the town’s cash flow. Of the town’s $5.5 million budget, he said, 49.3% is made up of water and sewer revenues. “The Town has to pay bills too in a timely manner,” he wrote.

The News & Messenger asked Kaine’s office for comments about the number of reports it receives regarding the postal service and what steps could be taken to address such problems. While acknowledging the request, the office had not responded with information by press time.

The USPS also not responded to a request for comment by press time.