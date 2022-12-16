Chilhowie council honors service of Blevins, Shortt

Two faces on the Chilhowie Town Council will change in January.

Last Thursday, the council honored the service of the two people stepping down at year’s end.

The council unanimously adopted Resolutions of Appreciation for both Donna Blevins and Lewis Shortt Jr.

Two seats were up for election last month. Blevins did not seek reelection, while Shortt lost his seat.

In January, newcomers Shannon C. Donnelly and Robert L. Jeter will take their posts on the council.

Shortt, a resident of Chilhowie since 1953, served on the town council twice. He first represented the town from 2002 to 2014 when he lost reelection. Then, the longtime owner of Lew’s Auto Sales and Service got the nod from voters to return to the council in March 2019 when he won a special election.

At one time, Shortt served as the council’s vice-mayor.

Over the years, he has represented citizens on multiple council committees, including most recently as chair of the Public Works Committee and as a member of the Fire and Police Committee. He also served as a member of the Downtown Revitalization Management Team.

The resolution said that during his tenure Chilhowie has undertaken and completed major community developments, including water and sewer improvements, downtown revitalization, development of the farmers market, recreation projects, and a variety of public safety efforts.

Blevins began her service as a council member on July 1, 2014 and has also had a hand in many of those efforts.

When she sought elected office, Blevins was retired having worked most of her life as a registered nurse for Smyth County Community Hospital, the Smyth County Health Department, Northern Virginia Mental Health Institute, and the Central Intelligence Agency.

Blevins has also served in a variety of capacities, including as chair of the Finance and Personnel Committee and a member of the Public Works Committee and the Wellness and Parks Committee. She also was a member of the Downtown Revitalization Management Team and serves on the town’s planning commission and county tourism association.

Both resolutions noted that Shortt and Blevins have “served faithfully and diligently.”

Mayor Gary Heninger and other members of the council expressed their gratitude to Shortt and Blevins as did Town Manager John Clark. He reflected that the town and council have accomplished a great deal this year, but there’s much still to be done.

Blevins said she appreciated working with the council and town staff. She especially commended Clark and Town Attorney Paul Cassell. She wished Donnelly and Jeter well.

Shortt commented, “It’s been a long trip since 2002” with many changes.