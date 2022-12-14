Carrying Coach Crowder's legacy onward

This past weekend, Santa lost a beloved messenger. Smyth County lost a servant. Children everywhere lost an advocate. Baseball lost a lifelong fan and former coach. We all lost a good one – that someone who cared.

Alvin E. “Bubby” Crowder died Saturday.

As the news spread, grief and memories began to unite many in our community.

Alvin and I got to know each other when he’d bring news releases and photos about the Kiwanis Club of Marion to our office. We’d always talk about those materials, but often not for terribly long.

The first time Alvin stopped by, he began explaining the release, but I saw his eyes look around. He’d pause as if distracted and then get back to business.

Finally, he apparently just had to ask – about the Tommy Lasorda signed baseball on my desk, the Cal Ripken Jr. photo on my wall, the baseball cap on my door. From that time on, we had very few conversations that didn’t include baseball – often even before the business at hand.

In winter, we’d note the days til spring training. In the spring, we’d share our hopes the season ahead. Come summer, we’d compare teams and share highlights. Then, in the fall, as playoffs and the Series neared, we talk about favorites and odds and hopes again.

Still, our conversations covered a great many other topics – most all about making life better for the people of the community.

Alvin volunteered at The Lincoln Theatre and with the Wilderness Road Garden Club. He’d been known to clean up fallen limbs from the Holston Hills Golf Course.

But, the retired educator and coach loved kids and he devoted much of his service to them.

Alvin packed lunches for children who needed the nutritional support and helped organize others to join in the work. So much of what he did with the Kiwanis Club was about the organization’s mission to help the world one child at a time.

His peers, who had named him Kiwanian of the Year at one time, recognized his commitment to youth and the club’s scholarship program by naming it after him – the Alvin E. Crowder Scholarship Program. How wonderful it is that the name change took place before he died.

Before and after the name change, Alvin always stood proudly with the recipients as he personally presented the award. He would always talk later about each student and their achievements. He didn’t forget.

Yet, to see Alvin’s eyes sparkle with delight, you only had to mention his work for and as Santa.

For many years, Alvin donned his Santa Claus suit – often with his wife, Linda, as Mrs. Claus. He rode Marion’s fire engine in the town’s Christmas parade, energetically waving to children of all ages. He also brought the spirit of Santa Claus to schools, the Rotary Club Breakfast with Santa and the Kiwanis Club Head Start Christmas program among other venues.

As Santa and simply as himself, Alvin brought to life one particular line from Twas the Night Before Christmas: “His eyes — how they twinkled!”

Many people throughout Smyth County and Southwest Virginia know about Alvin’s love of sports as a fan, coach and player. His dedication to athletics was acknowledged when he was inducted into the Smyth County Sports Hall of Fame and Emory & Henry College’s Hall of Fame.

His personal love of sports didn’t diminish with time. He remained an avid golfer.

Yet, when Alvin spoke about sports, it was often remembering the players he coached.

James Raymond Plummer was a 1969 Marion High School graduate and baseball champion who went on to work for the New York Mets.

Alvin Crowder was one of Plummer’s former coaches.

At the time of Plummer’s death in 2008, Alvin wrote a tribute to his memory. He spoke of Plummer’s intelligence, his hard work, and his dream come true.

Even more, Alvin said of Plummer, “He never forgot his hometown, family or friends. On several occasions he arranged for the MSHS Band to play the national anthem from the center field at Shea Stadium and provided souvenirs and a reserved seat for every member. He was very proud to tell everyone ‘that band is from my high school.’”

His one-time coach also recalled that Plummer was a caring, thoughtful man who was a mentor to many players.

Those words ring as true today. Alvin never forgot his community, family, friends or faith. He was a caring, thoughtful man who leaves a legacy of service that will continue through every life he touched – whether through a nutritious meal, extra money for a college education, a word of encouragement, or loving message from Santa.

Perhaps in this Christmas season, we can extend his legacy even further by smiling so our eyes twinkle and helping make our community, our world better one person at a time.