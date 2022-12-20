McKinney warns readers about his latest novel

Bob McKinney promises that his latest book will offend anyone who reads it.

“It is gross. It is obscene. It is racist….” He continued ticking off characteristics, declaring “Muelkundt” to be xenophobic, misogynist and much more. The Teas man simply said, “This is gross even by my standards.” Later, he added, “I don’t think I missed insulting anybody.”

However, McKinney also made clear that he makes no apologies for the book that was released earlier this year.

Over his years, McKinney’s love of writing and skill with the proverbial pen have helped him undertake multiple forms of publishing and storytelling. He’s written for newspapers, including the News & Messenger, and magazines. He’s penned multiple books and had one of his plays read at Barter Theatre.

In all that writing, he’s researched and tackled subjects that range from wine to the environment to the Civil War.

McKinney is also a storyteller at heart. His life, which began in Marion, has given him rich material for those stories.

The Coast Guard veteran took advantage of the GI Bill and pursued an education in forestry at West Virginia University. In addition to earning a degree, McKinney found the love of his life. Next May, he and Lynn will mark 50 years of marriage.

They’ve lived across the country, including Texas, Minnesota and California.

At a certain point, McKinney decided to pursue a graduate degree in professional writing. He signed on at the University of Southern California in Los Angeles.

In the City of Angels, McKinney found himself being stereotyped. With his Appalachian accent, he remembered, “I was automatically pigeonholed as stupid.”

McKinney knew then and even more now that Appalachia is far more complex than most people know or imagine.

“When I left, I swore I’d never come back. I swore I never eat another pinto bean,” McKinney remembers of his younger self.

He owned property here, though, and, in 1980, McKinney returned and built a home in the Teas community in Sugar Grove on the South Fork of the Holston River.

He’s also eaten his share of pintos in the decades since then.

Back in the mountains, McKinney went to work for the U.S. Forest Service as an interpretative specialist – a position that put his storytelling skills to use as he worked to educate and entertain visitors to the Mount Rogers National Recreation Area. Some days, he said, he’d spin yarns and other days he’d teach folks about trees.

Through those years, McKinney encountered plenty of out-of-state visitors, coming “to the boonies” from New York City, Washington, D.C., or other urban areas. “They were all scared of bears,” he summarized. McKinney said he would explain “the most dangerous thing in our mountains is poison ivy.”

His years of experiencing non-residents’ views of Appalachia while valuing its beauty and complexity may well have motivated McKinney – at least in part – as he sat down to write “Muelkundt.”

In a letter to the News & Messenger, he wrote, “A few months ago in a fit of something or other I decided to just let go and let my fingers and subconscious ‘auto-write’ a novel that reflected the general mood of America. I had somehow naively hoped for a pleasant little romp through a blue skies, puffy white clouds and daisy-filled meadow romance but such was not to be.”

“Muelkundt” “is dedicated to all those whose closest contact with Appalachia involved flying over it at 35,000 feet and whose knowledge of and opinions about Appalachia comes from binge-watching late-night reruns of The Beverly Hillbillies and old Ma and Paw Kettle movies.

In an author’s note, McKinney goes on to note recent bestsellers such as “Hillbilly Elegy” and “Ramp Hollow.” He declared “enough of Lee Smith’s primal whimperings beatifying ignorance and poverty to scour the rectums of everybody within the boundaries of the Appalachian Regional Commission….”

After even more descriptive terms, McKinney declares, “Thus this book.”

He wanted to set the record straight.

McKinney set the novel in Muelkundt, aka Misery Hollow. Without giving away the end, Misery Hollow’s fate would not befit a Hallmark conclusion.

For the native of the mountains, the novel is fictional but his concerns are real.

McKinney calls out people who tell of growing up in the region and saying, “We didn’t know we were poor.”

He responds, “The hell we didn’t know we were poor.” Even before TV came to the region to drive home the reality of poverty, McKinney, who’ll turn 76 at this month’s end, said magazines clearly illustrated the truth.

The topic of Appalachia and its multi-faceted miscasting seem to have often been close to McKinney’s mind and heart.

In 2006, in conjunction with Barter Theatre, he wrote a book about the life of Robert Porterfield, the theater’s founder.

At the time, McKinney said, “I was really excited to tell a positive story about someone from Appalachia. I’m from here and I’ve heard all the ‘poor old us’ stories I care to hear. Porterfield didn’t see it that way. He had a dream and went for it. If a young person reads this story, I think it could inspire them.”

He continued, “For too long we’ve just sold ourselves as cheap labor. And the companies that came here for that have gone on now to Mexico and China. We have people here who are incredibly skilled; who can do precision machinery, fine art and even fly the space shuttle if they wanna. Heck, famous NASA test pilot Chuck Yeager was just a country boy, too.”

In his fourth book, The Ebony Soldiers: A Novel of the American Civil War and the 5th U.S. Colored Cavalry,” McKinney took on the complexities of that war and didn’t shy away from his blunt nature.

In 2020, he said, “This book is different from others in the category of Civil War fiction since it is historically accurate even to the point of extremely graphic descriptions of how brutally enslaved people were treated, even by their Northern ‘saviors.’ During my research I was appalled by what I discovered.”

That novel was loosely based on the “Saltville Massacre” and its horrors.

That book, however, did come to an optimistic conclusion.

His latest book, “Muelkundt,” is available on Amazon and is self-published.

The longtime writer compares books to ancient handprints on cave walls, “a man’s way to say, ‘Hey, I was here.’… For a few seconds in time, I mattered to me, to something.”

McKinney is not sure what his next writing project will be, though he’s gotten about 20,000 words written on “Bicycling into Golden Age.”

An avid bicyclist of about 30 years, McKinney has ridden more than 2,100 miles this year and topped 2,000 in 2021. His favorite routes regularly take him on 21- and 26-mile rides. He’s also ridden across Nevada and in Tuscany.

He recalls his first mountain bike race. Lynn was waiting at the finish line and everyone had passed over it except McKinney. She asked about him and heard a reply: “He’s all bloody, but he’s still moving.”

That declaration, McKinney said, “sums up my life.”

The storyteller and writer did end the interview for this article with one additional warning for potential readers of “Muelkundt:” “It will insult you. It will gross you out.”

That said, he still hopes readers will give it a try.