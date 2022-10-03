AT hiker turned author to hold book signing in Marion

One hundred and forty-four days in 2013 changed Brian Livingston’s life.

Though nearly a decade has elapsed, those days continue to influence his living. This Friday, Livingston is returning to Marion with the book he published this spring. The novel was inspired by his through-hike of the Appalachian Trail.

In 2013, Livingston had just graduated from college and “was looking for adventure” before he went to law school at Washington & Lee in Lexington.

The 2,190-mile AT hike certainly offered adventure. The idea of visiting small-town America also appealed to Livingston, but there was one problem. When he was a kid, Livingston played in nearby creeks and woods, but he never hiked or backpacked.

The AT Conservancy cautions those considering a through hike to prepare. It advises: “Completing the entire … Appalachian Trail… in one trip is a mammoth undertaking. Each year, thousands of hikers attempt a thru-hike; only about one in four makes it all the way.”

Livingston only spent two months training for the hike, but he did complete the AT and in just under five months.

More than that, he said, “I loved my through hike… pretty much every day.”

The love of hiking that took root on the AT continues to change Livingston’s life. He recently left his law practice to work as operations lead at a soon-to-open REI store in Charleston, South Carolina. REI is a retailer that specializes in outdoor recreation.

Livingston agreed that the professional change was a quality-of-life move.

“I love hiking, outdoor stuff,” he said, acknowledging that those pursuits are hard to do as an attorney.

His time on the AT, which runs from Georgia to Maine, also inspired Livingston to write a book, “The Habits of Squirrels.”

Livingston said the story follows a fictional hiker, Gabe Jenkins, on a fictional mountainous south-to-north trail.

A retired mail carrier, Jenkins literally spent “his career driving in circles” for 30 years.

“Upon retirement,” a description of the book says, “this accumulated inertia steers Gabe onto the Great Eastern Trail, the meandering pathway running south to north through the sprawling Amicola Mountains. As he walks, he encounters the Trail’s eccentric inhabitants, who will help him, challenge him, and ultimately shape his journey. As a new Gabe ambles toward the Great Eastern Trail’s northern terminus, he is forced to reckon with how he has lived his life and to determine what kind of person he wants to be — as a husband, as a father, as a human being — and how he wants to spend his remaining years.”

Livingston always loved reading and said it was time to make the jump to writing.

He’s got a second book in the works. This one is set in fictional southern Georgia swamps. “I’m staying outdoors, just not in the mountains,” said Livingston, who hopes to publish his second book next year.

The author said he opted for fiction to “have more room to play … and a more friendly narrative.”

While Livingston said an author would always welcome more sales, the book has been well received. On Goodreads, a popular book recommendation site, “The Habits of Squirrels” has garnered a rating of 4.71 out of 5 stars.

This Friday, Marion Outdoors on Main Street in downtown Marion will host Livingston for a book signing from 5-8 p.m. This event is one of a variety of First Friday activities throughout downtown Marion.

To learn more about Livingston, visit brianlivingstonbooks.com or follow him on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. “The Habits of Squirrels” is available through book retailers and signed copies are also available via his website.