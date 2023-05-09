On Thursday morning as Saltville’s emergency medical service entered its fourth day as a county operation, Smyth’s emergency management coordinator, Curtis Crawford, expressed confidence that the rescue squad will continue to provide high-quality care and said it had experienced no down time during the transition.

Smyth County assumed responsibility for the agency on Monday, May 1. It had been a Town of Saltville operation, but officials concluded that the town couldn’t afford to operate as needed to provide 24/7 coverage.

Crawford told the board of supervisors’ Public Safety Committee that the week had been busy with the first-responders answering three to four calls a day. On Wednesday, he said, the agency did have to roll one call to Chilhowie Fire & EMS when two calls came in at one time.

The Saltville team, he said, handled a respiratory arrest emergency, while rolling an individual’s fall to Chilhowie.

At this time, Crawford acknowledged that the agency is operating with a skeleton crew, but he said interviews will be done in the near future to hire part-time responders to fill out the staffing.

As of Monday, the county had hired six full-time and two part-time first-responders.

With the number of calls, Crawford said, the Saltville unit of Smyth County Fire & Rescue is only running one truck regularly. However, noting that the Saltville-Rich Valley area will host a variety of community events in the coming months, ranging from the Rich Valley Fair to Saltville’s Labor Day weekend festival to football games, he said that a second unit will be needed at times to make sure those activities have coverage.

Acknowledging the dedication, passion and hard work of Saltville’s EMS team, Thursday evening Town Manager Brian Martin said he had worked diligently to see that each staffer found a position with the county or another service.

The Saltville unit, Crawford said, is responding with advanced life support to 100% of its calls. In 2022, the squad answered 1,219 calls, which would average 3.34 calls a day.

As the county takes the Saltville operation under its wing, Crawford said, work such as inventories and equipment and needs assessments are under way. Vehicles, he said, are being decaled.

County Administrator Shawn Utt said the unit’s building on Battle Ground Avenue needs work even to bring it up to code. Constructed in the 1970s, he estimated that the renovations to the squad’s home could cost up to $150,000. To put that kind of investment in the building, Utt said, the county would need to own the building.

Ownership of the building is still being worked out.

At this time, Utt said, the county and town are exploring one option that would transfer the building and property to the county with an act of loan forgiveness.

When Saltville assumed operation of the service, the county loaned the town $90,000. While payments have been made, the town still owes the county $64,000.

Utt said he and Martin have talked about the possibility of the county forgiving the balance of the loan in exchange for the building and its land.

According to Assistant County Administrator Clegg Williams, the assessed value of the property is $209,800 with the land valued at $49,700, the building at $160,100, and other improvements at $26,160. Officials have noted that much of the about five acres is undevelopable land.

Thursday evening, Martin said that idea has yet to be formally presented to the council and it would require a vote of the council to move forward. To protect the town’s best interests, Martin said, he couldn’t see proceeding with the land transfer with the debt remaining outstanding.

The ownership of the site does have some complications in that it’s still owned by Saltville Rescue Inc., a non-profit agency which dissolved. Though a reversion clause in the deed returns the property to the town, Utt said it may be necessary to get the agency to reincorporate, vote on the property matter, and then dissolve again. He estimated that could, if necessary, be accomplished in 30 to 45 days.

The county Public Safety Committee voted to recommend that the supervisors authorize forgiveness of the loan balance on transfer of the building and property. As a full board, the supervisors could take up the matter at their May 11 meeting.

Of the transition of the EMS agency from the Town of Saltville to Smyth County, Crawford said that the two local governments are working together to best serve citizens.

On the coverage area, Crawford noted that the agency continues to provide service to all the areas it previously did, including the portions of Saltville that are in Washington County.

In the future, Utt said, Smyth might work with Washington County officials to assess which rescue units can get to certain areas the quickest.

Supervisor Mike Sturgill, a committee member said, “That’s the business we’re in – saving lives.”

Shawn Talmadge, the Virginia State Coordinator of Emergency Management, was visiting Smyth County Thursday. He told the committee that he’s working to learn the challenges of communities across the state so he can best help them. Of Smyth’s first-responders, while acknowledging that the work is tough, he said, “You have a great team here.”

Under Gov. Ralph Northam, Talmadge served deputy secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security and the Governor’s Homeland Security Advisor. In those roles, he also supervised the Secretariat’s Homeland Security Division and the departments of Emergency Management, Fire Programs, and State Police.