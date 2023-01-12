Marion's Guy writes for his descendants

More than 30 years ago, a commitment to his sons prompted Mike Guy to start coaching youth sports and then officiating games in multiple sports. Since then, he’s served as a referee and an umpire, so he’s no stranger to difficult situations and making unpopular calls.

Those experiences may have helped prepare Guy for his latest endeavor.

Now, as the grandfather of five who’s concerned about their future and that of their children and grandchildren, Guy has taken on another position that can create challenges and disagreements. The Marion native has written and published a book that takes on some of today’s most contentious topics.

To his writing, Guy brings a lifetime of service and observing people from multiple perspectives.

Gaining experience, observing othersThe 1966 Marion High School graduate took his first steps into government when he was studying at Virginia Tech and became active in student government. Then-governor Mills Godwin tapped Guy to chair a statewide student committee in support of a bond referendum for higher education. Voters went on to OK that referendum.

These decades later, Guy is still serving. He recently worked on a statewide committee tasked with developing a funding formula for Area Agencies on Aging. Ultimately, the committee gave its nod to Guy’s proposal for the distribution of more than $46 million to the 25 agencies.

When talking about the foundation that undergirds his spirit of service, Guy first cited the Virginia Tech motto: “That I may serve.” Then, he added, “We’re here for a purpose… and need to support each other… and there are a lot of ways to do that.”

In his senior year at VT, Guy served his God and fellow man when he stepped into the role of a Methodist supply pastor in Pulaski. That experience changed his life. It was there that Guy met Margaret Sage. Recently, he and Margaret celebrated their 51st wedding anniversary.

After earning his degree in general science, Guy served in the U.S. Peace Corps in the Philippines in 1970-71. In that experience, he used his skills in education and science. Coming back to this country, he again applied those skills, teaching science – a subject that he said, “I’ve always had a passion for….”

Later, Guy served a stint as a journalist for the News & Messenger and then in Fayetteville, Tennessee.

In 1976, Guy returned to Marion, working first as the deputy director of the Mount Rogers Planning District Commission and then taking the post of District Three Governmental Cooperative’s executive director. He held the latter post for 37 years until he partially retired. Working part-time, he’s now been with District Three for 42 years.

Along the way, Guy has been active in professional state and national associations, including serving a term as president of the Virginia Association of Area Agencies on Aging.

He’s also served the community through numerous non-profits, including the Salvation Army, Little League, Chamber of Commerce, Big Brothers, Hospice of Smyth County, Project Crossroads, the Appalachian Independence Center, Smyth County Community Hospital’s Ethics Committee, and his church.

Taking Pen in Hand

Guy has long loved to write. In high school, he reported sports for this newspaper. At Tech, he worked for the university’s newspaper.

Later in life, he tried to pen his first book. Guy described it as an autobiography, but, eventually he decided he didn’t like the product.

Still, Guy’s life experiences combined with a lifelong passion for science, history, and journalism fueled his concern for environmental and social justice causes and the future. He also observed division growing among his fellow citizens.

While people have more facts and information than ever, Guy reflected on the growth of misinformation in recent years, saying, “The truth has been sacrificed a lot.”

Like everyone, Guy has his own opinions and perspectives about many of the important issues facing the country and world today. For his future generations, he wanted to collect his own thoughts and – perhaps encourage others to reflect on their positions.

Guy dedicates his new book to his descendants.

The book is largely essays, Guy’s favorite form of writing, but there’s poetry too. The book’s title comes from one: “Standing on a Spinning Ball.”

Many of Guy’s ideas come to him as he walks, a regular practice for the man who also enjoys hiking, biking, and golf.

One surprise came to Guy as he wrote the essays, which address topics as varied as miracles and the afterlife, guns and mental health, voting, racism, book banning, disagreeing with one another, and community. The writer found that when he started writing on a particular subject he had one position, but as he developed the ideas and considered others’ points, his position would often shift.

Guy knows that friends will disagree with some of his opinions, but he hopes all his readers will accept the book’s theme that “we all look at things from a different perspective” and “will give a little consideration to other sides.”

He explained, “I write about controversial topics not to stir up animosity but to help us realize how much we have in common. If we avoid controversy and discuss complex issues only with those who share our perspectives, it will continue to drive us further apart.”

Guy added that he “is concerned with the way today’s leaders tend to demonize and dehumanize individuals and groups whose views are different from their own.” He’d “like to see greater respect for all people and a recognition that we are all brothers and sisters, regardless of where we live and what we think.”

Though, “Standing on a Spinning Ball” has been published, Guy has more to say. He’s continuing to pen essays, though he’s not certain if he’ll publish another book. “We’ll see how this experience works out,” he said.

Guy has a limited number of the books available for sale, and they’re also available through Amazon. He also donated a copy to the Smyth County Public Library.

The book’s proceeds will be donated to an environmental cause.

His profound concern for Earth is clearly evident in “A Letter to My Descendants,” which begins “As you read this letter, hopefully, centuries after my demise, you likely harbor harsh feelings toward me and my contemporaries for the extravagant lives we lived when the earth’s resources seemed boundless.”

For his serious concern, Guy doesn’t plan to stop serving anytime soon. In one essay, he concludes, “Many of us squander the minutes, hours, and days within the limited time span of the wondrous lives we have been given on this plane. I do want to have to answer for that sin if I am held accountable for it on the next plane.”