Hungry Mother Festival organizers prepare to celebrate its 50th anniversary

An iconic Smyth County event will be celebrating its golden anniversary this year. With that noteworthy milestone approaching, Hungry Mother Festival organizers are making plans to celebrate and are inviting local artisans and crafters to apply for a vendor spot.

The festival’s 50th anniversary also caught the attention of state tourism officials as they released a “curated guide to what is new and noteworthy for the travel industry for the coming year.”

The guide, this year called What’s New in 2023, is produced annually by the Virginia Tourism Corporation (VTC) and offers a look at what’s to come in the year ahead.

In highlights for this region, the VTC noted that the “Hungry Mother Festival, the longest-running festival held in a Virginia State Park, is celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2023. The Hungry Mother Festival is dedicated to the promotion of art, theater, and music and includes juried arts and crafts, live music, and favorite festival foods.”

This year, the festival will run July 21-23 – always the third full weekend in July. It is held at its namesake, Hungry Mother State Park in Marion.

The annual celebration, which attracts thousands of visitors to the community, is sponsored by the non-profit Art League of Marion.

Festival proceeds help fund a variety of arts-related activities, including art scholarships and a county-wide art show for high school students.

On Wednesday, Kathy Baumgarner of the Art League noted that the organization is exploring ideas for how best to mark the festival’s 50th.

She also said that the festival has spaces available for additional vendors. “We would love to have local crafters,” Baumgarner said. She also noted that the league is seeking sponsors for the annual event.

“We’re getting geared up,” she said.

DeadlinesThe league announced several key deadlines for this year’s festival.

For potential vendors:

Feb. 1: Application deadline;

March 1: Jury results mailed;

April 1: Booth fee due;

April 30: Last date to cancel for partial booth fee refund; and

May 1: Cancellation status at the discretion of the Festival Committee.

For potential food vendors:

Feb. 1: Application deadline;

March 1: Jury results mailed;

April 1: Booth fee due;

April 30: Last date to cancel for partial booth fee refund.

Set-up begins on the Thursday. The festival opens to visitors on Friday at 10 a.m.

The vendor and food vendor applications can be downloaded at www.hungrymotherfestival.com, the festival website.

For more information on the festival, individuals may call the Festival Message line at 276-200-4095 or email marionartleague@gmail.com.

Other Regional Highlights

The VTC guide also noted these regional highlights:

The opening of the Inn at Foster Falls inside New River Trail State Park is scheduled to take place this year. The inn will offer 10 guest rooms as well as meeting space. Wrap around porches enable uninterrupted views of the New River and the state park below.

The newly opened Damascus Trail Center is a regional hub for outdoor recreation, uniting visitors and volunteers with a wide range of natural resources in the region. The trail center is positioned to greet visitors of three of the area’s most renowned National Trails: the Appalachian National Scenic Trail (AT), the Overmountain Victory National Historic Trail, and the Virginia Creeper National Recreation Trail.

The Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Bristol opened their temporary casino last summer and recently broke ground for their new permanent property in Bristol with plans for a summer 2024 grand opening. Visitors will experience gaming, entertainment, and food.

The Christiansburg Huckleberry Park plans to open early 2023. The park will feature several unique amenities such as a splash pad, a universal playground, an obstacle course, a fitness course, multiple dog parks, as well as volleyball and pickle ball courts and an amphitheater. This will be the only facility like it in the state.

On the statewide front, the VTC noted that the Virginia American Revolution 250 Commission (VA250) will commemorate the 250th anniversary of the American Revolution, the Revolutionary War, and the independence of the United States in Virginia, one of the former colonies and future states, where much of this history took place. The celebrations begin in 2023 and will run through the 250th anniversary of American Independence in 2026.