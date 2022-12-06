Smyth supervisors to hold public hearing on proposed noise ordinance

In multiple circumstances, resident have cited noise as a community or neighborhood problem.

However, Smyth County officials found themselves unable to act on those reports after the county’s noise ordinance was deemed unenforceable.

That may be about to change.

Next Thursday, Dec. 8, supervisors will hold a public hearing on its newly proposed noise ordinance.

The county’s former noise ordinance had some specific language. It spoke of noise being “heard across a residential real property boundary or through partitions common to two dwelling units within a building…. In such a manner as to be plainly audible at a distance of 50 feet from the building in which it is located…. When the sound source is located within a motor vehicle and the sound is plainly audible at a distance of 50 feet from its source or otherwise creates a noise disturbance.”

However, other parts of the former ordinance vaguely spoke of “unnecessary noise.” The ordinance also spoke of animals “habitually” howling, barking, meowing and squawking.

Smyth County Commonwealth’s Attorney Roy Evans pointed to the Supreme Court of Virginia’s 2009 decision in Bradley S. Tanner, et al. v. City of Virginia of Beach. In this case, the noise ordinance was deemed unenforceable because of its vagueness.

Last December, Sheriff Chip Shuler noted that, though noise control issues exist in the community, law enforcement awaits “passage of a noise ordinance that can be enforced.”

In April, the supervisors repealed that ordinance and began work on a new one.

Officials and supervisors in conjunction with County Attorney Scot Farthing reviewed two kinds of noise control ordinances. One was decibel-based and requires equipment to measure and enforce. The other is a “plainly audible” ordinance, which doesn’t require special equipment, and evidence of violations is determined by measuring distance and “then noting the listener’s understanding of spoken speech or the comprehension of rhythmic beats.”

The “plainly audible” standard is used by a number of counties, including neighboring Wythe County, Floyd County, Roanoke and the cities of Suffolk and Hampton among others.

Smyth officials have drafted a plainly audible ordinance for consideration.

County Administrator Shawn Utt said the “plainly audible” standard has passed the court’s muster. If the county would set decibel limits, he said, it would have to buy meters, a new expense requiring taxpayer dollars. As well, he said, those meters would have to be regularly calibrated, an extra burden for law enforcement.

One example of how the ordinance reads is for radios, television sets, musical instruments, or similar devices being operated between 11 p.m. and 7 a.m. and “in such manner or with such volume as to permit sound to be heard across a residential real property boundary; or across a commercial real property boundary; or through partition walls common to two dwelling units within a building; or that is plainly audible at a distance of 50 feet or more from the building in which it is located; or that is plainly audible at a distance of 50 feet or more from its source; or when the sound source is located within a motor vehicle in or upon right-of-way or public property and the sound can be heard more than 50 feet from its source.”

Utt said conversations are continuing about what agricultural uses and related noise.

At the supervisors’ November meeting, Supervisor Phil Stevenson emphasized that this law change would “affect people’s lives.” He said he wants to hear everyone’s opinion.

The public hearing will be held in the supervisors’ meeting room at shortly after 5 p.m. Thursday. A sign-up sheet is available for anyone who wishes to address the board about the proposed ordinance.

On the same evening, the supervisors will hold several other hearings, including one to clarify the county’s policy on declaring property a nuisance. The clarification makes it clear that county staff will first send a letter to property owners to try to obtain compliance before the matter goes before the supervisors for a public hearing and action.

The county is also considering a change to its festival permit ordinance that allows staff to administratively approve some permits if the applier is in full compliance with regulations and meets all deadlines. Currently, the supervisors must hold a public hearing on all permit requests.

A hearing on the proposed change will also take place Dec. 8.