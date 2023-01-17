One Day at a Time Boxes provide care items, service information in Marion

Reaching for a tissue, putting on antiperspirant, or showering with soap takes on a whole new importance to wellbeing when those products aren’t easily accessible to a person. A community partnership is now making hygiene and other personal care items more readily available to those who need them.

Two churches in Marion are now home to One Day at a Time Boxes and plans are in the works to set up two more this year.

The project is a collaborative effort of Appalachian Community Connectors (ACC), Mount Rogers Community Services (MRCS), First United Methodist Church, and Ebenezer Lutheran Church.

Ginny Moorer, a leader with ACC and a trauma recovery coordinator with Mount Rogers, said the idea for the boxes came about through ACC conversations about needs that were unmet and how to get resources into the hands of those who need them. As the talks continued, the group focused in on information – brochures and fliers with details on how to access services for mental and physical health, dental care, and similar programs and toiletry/personal care items.

“The boxes were created to provide supplies and resources to promote health and wellness for all citizens. We know that folks are only able to thrive once their basic needs are met,” said Moorer.

Delivering Needed Items

The first task for the group was finding a way to make the items readily available and easily accessible.

ACC reached out to the News & Messenger about the possibility of reworking unused newspaper racks. The newspaper donated four to the effort.

Marion’s Tom Hower, an ACC member, took the lead on that aspect of the work.

He picked up the used racks a little more than a year ago, and then Emory & Henry College students reconditioned them. Hower said that required a fair amount of work, including removing the mechanisms, installing shelving, and general sprucing up.

“They turned out well and are perfect for the project,” he said, noting the boxes’ durability and tight seals.

However, for Hower, the boxes are more than a delivery system. “The boxes enable us to provide a service,” and present ACC’s work to the community.

“A need was identified in the community and we worked together to address it… many people from lots of different sectors helped find a solution,” said Moorer.

The Name

One of the people working to find those solutions was the late William Fields, who regularly reminded others and himself to take circumstances and life one day at a time.

“The name of the boxes was inspired by William Fields’ well-known saying. He was an active member of the Appalachian Community Connectors and provided input as we began planning for the resource boxes prior to his passing,” said Moorer.

Fields died in 2021.

The Basics

“The One Day At A Time Boxes,” according to Moorer, “help meet… needs by offering a variety of toiletries, feminine hygiene products, detergents and soaps, health supplies like tissues and hand sanitizer, and seasonal supplies like scarves, socks, and gloves. We hope the community can benefit from having access to these items that we all use every day.”

Faith Community’s Role

To help reach people in need, the group turned to local churches.

ACC’s Patty Warren explained, “When our group met to discuss the boxes and where we should place them, we decided that one of our focuses should be to engage the faith community in our efforts.”

She noted that churches have a strong presence in the community and “people in need often turn to them for support.”

First United Methodist Church in downtown Marion hosts a food pantry, is the site of regular meals for those in need, and offers a variety of community outreach programs. “…Since the church was already viewed by folks as a location to get food and additional support,” Warren said, it seemed “like a logical place to pilot this project. We connected with the church and they agreed to partner with us on this project.”

In fact, the project coincided with plans the church was already exploring to offer the same kind of ministry, Warren said.

“Since both the ACC and FUMC were thinking along these same lines, we decided that we would keep the One Day at a Time Box outside supplied with items and when the box was empty, there could be a sign that directed people to request these personal items inside the church. In order to sustain this project, both FUMC and ACC will collect donations of personal hygiene items (toothbrushes, toothpaste, soap, shampoo, deodorant, tissues, feminine hygiene products, etc.).”

The first One Day at a Time Box was placed at FUMC under the church’s portico.

Last month, the second one was put just outside of Ebenezer Lutheran Church, facing Main Street.

Community Support

Hower noted that these initial boxes are the first steps to see how the endeavor works. “We’re experimenting,” he said.

Moorer added that ACC hopes to expand the effort and place two more boxes in the community this year.

Hower, Moorer and Warren encouraged community members to support the project. “We would appreciate any donation of items,” Hower said.

Anyone who would like to contribute to the project may connect with Moorer at ginny.moorer@mountrogers.org or call or text 276-239-0030. Items may also be dropped off at First United Methodist Church or Ebenezer Lutheran Church during business hours.

On behalf of Mount Rogers Community Services, Moorer said the agency “is grateful for partnerships like this where we work together with caring folks and organizations whose passion is to create connections and work together for the health and well-being of every single person in their community.”