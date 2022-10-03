Fleet Hower: Still keeping the long view

Fleet Hower can zero in on a goal with an intensity that leads to records that don’t easily fall. More than 20 years after he set the cross country course record at Sugar Hollow, he returned there Thursday. The Marion Senior High grad knows that one day someone will break his running time, but it wasn’t last week.

As a youngster, few would have guessed that Fleet would earn scholarships and the title All American as a runner. His first love was baseball.

Looking back, Fleet said, “I was determined to be a pro-baseball player.”

However, baseball wasn’t where his athletic talents existed. Early in high school, Fleet said, it was evident that he was “OK” at baseball. His older brother, Layton, who was a senior at Marion Senior High when Fleet was a freshman, ran cross country and introduced him to the sport’s culture and social group.

For the first two years, Fleet said he didn’t take running too seriously. He was likely a better-than-average runner, he said, “but not spectacular. I was still into baseball.”

That changed just prior to Fleet’s junior year.

He made a bet with himself that if he ran all summer he’d find himself in an improved position. He ran 30 to 45 minutes every day.

With a competitive streak, Fleet said he learned to harness his focus.

“I got more and more serious,” he said.

Fleet read about running. He tweaked his technique. He credited his coach with guiding him.

His commitment paid off. During Fleet’s junior year, he placed fifth in the state cross country competition.

Yet, Fleet’s intensity carried a price.

In the spring of his junior year, he said, overtraining led to stress fractures in his shin. Getting the injury diagnosed proved difficult, but finally an orthopedist in Roanoke did.

“To me,” Fleet said, “it was a devastating injury.” He feared he couldn’t come back. “It knocked me out,” he remembered.

Through that spring, Fleet swam and undertook rehab. And, he did come back. He worked to find a balance between his training, his competitive streak, and the reality that “in high school, you know you have limited time” to achieve goals.

He found the balance.

In high school cross country, Fleet explained, a national championship of sorts exists. In four regional meets around the country, runners compete. The top eight finishers of each regional meet go onto to the national contest.

“It’s like the holy grail for high school runners,” he said.

“Also,” Fleet said, “it’s the ticket to big-time college recruiters.”

The goal of reaching that national competition drove Fleet’s training the summer and fall of his senior year.

The work paid off. He competed nationally.

It was also during his senior year that Fleet set the course record that still stands for Bristol’s three-mile Sugar Hollow route.

The course hosts a number of meets and hasn’t changed much over time. “That makes it a nice barometer of a runner’s time,” Fleet explained.

His senior year, the district and region cross country meets were being run at Sugar Hollow.

When it came time for the district meet, Fleet said, “It was the windiest day and the course is exposed.”

He ran well with a time of 14:44. The course record then stood at 14:40.

Still, Fleet recalled, “It was a good effort but I was bummed.”

When the day for regional competition arrived, Fleet said, “You couldn’t compare the weather. It was a beautiful fall day.” The times were faster.

Fleet’s was the fastest then and still is. On Nov. 2, 2001, he ran the course in 14:26.

He broke several records that year and kept breaking them. In 2005, Fleet set the course record for men in Wytheville’s Chautauqua 5K with a time of 14:23.

At that time, Fleet was running competitively for Georgetown.

He’d been recruited by several colleges and universities. A son of Tom and Marilyn Hower, he looked hard at his dad’s alma mater, Duke. Stanford also had his attention for a time. He wanted to compete but he also wanted solid academics.

The prospects of being in Washington, D.C., the camaraderie he’d experienced on a visit with team members, and a good connection with then GW Coach Pat Henner sealed the deal.

Fleet ran for Georgetown for five years and earned the title of All-American his senior year.

Looking back, Fleet, who now lives in Brooklyn, New York, credited an “amazing support network” made up of his family, his MSHS coach, his friends and fellow athletes. That year, he said, the football team, the women’s basketball team, the golf team and others performed quite well.

As Fleet prepared to fly in for Thursday’s 50th anniversary meet, he laughed and acknowledged that it “feels fantastic” to still hold the record. Those months of his life, he said, were quite special.

However, Fleet also said, he’s not protective of the record. “At some point, someone else will have it,” he said. “It’s just nice to be back.”

These days, Fleet said he only runs recreationally. “I moved on after college,” he said.

Fleet studied architecture in graduate school in Philadelphia and then moved the New York, which, he said, “is the center of architecture in the U.S.”

Fleet does some design work, teaches at several universities, and runs a small business that makes designer collectible toys, Locknesters.

Yet, life lessons from his years of running competitively still linger with Fleet.

He noted that the importance of taking the long view in distance running and that persistence and determination pay off.

Fleet then summed up the lessons, saying, “Keep your head down and take it day by day with the long view.”