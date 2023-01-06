Blood drive to be held in Saltville on Monday

Southwest Virginia Community Health Systems is hosting a blood drive with Marsh Regional Blood Center on Monday, Jan. 9, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The blood mobile will be set up in the parking lot of Saltville Community Health Center at 308 W. Main St.

Prior to donating blood, Marsh Regional Blood Center recommends individuals be at least 17-years-old (if 17-years-old, individuals must have a parent/guardians permission), weigh at least 110 pounds or more, eat a well-balanced meal within four to six hours of blood donation, and be in general good health on the day you donate.

Individuals who currently have a cold, sore throat, fever, flu, fever blisters or are taking antibiotics won’t be able to donate.

When individuals donate whole blood, they give roughly one pint – or 500 mL – of blood. This donation can save up to three lives and takes less than an hour. The entire process of donating blood – from the health questionnaire and physical to the actual donation and refreshments – typically takes less than one hour. The needle stick itself only lasts a second, and the actual donation only takes an average of 8–10 minutes.

For more information about specific medications or medical conditions, call the blood bank at 423-408-7500.

Appointments are not required and walk-ins are welcome.

To reserve a time slot, use this address: https://form.jotform.com/223325370718151 .