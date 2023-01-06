Seeking answers to reports of 'explosions' in Atkins area

Under certain conditions, the earth needs to relieve stress. So far, that seems to be the most likely explanation for multiple reports of loud explosions in the Atkins area last week.

The phenomena generated considerable discussion and debate on social media and calls to 911.

Sheriff Chip Shuler noted, “We have been getting several calls for the past few nights regarding loud explosion type noises, but so far we cannot pinpoint an exact location or source….”

Marion Fire-EMS Chief Richard Keesling noted the same finding. To initial 911 calls reporting an explosion, he said, both the Atkins Fire Department and Marion EMS responded. They also found no evidence of an explosion or connected incident, but Keesling noted that multiple people heard the explosion-like noise several times.

A News & Messenger staffer who lives in Atkins experienced some of the occurrences, describing the noise as akin to “cannons going off.” He, like others on social media, said the incidents weren’t confined to one location. One he heard sounded like it came from the National Forest toward Nebo, while another seemed to originate near factories along U.S. 11.

Several people attributed the noise to valve action at Speyside’s plant in Atkins. Josh Chandler, the plant manager, debunked those reports, saying, “There were no issues at Speyside that could have caused the noises and shaking that occurred last night.”

However, Phil Hysell, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Blacksburg, said, the phenomena may have been “a ‘frost quake’, otherwise known as a cryoseism.” But, he also noted that frost quakes “usually occur after temperatures make a rapid drop to very cold readings, not when temperatures are warming. Because water expands when it freezes, water that is underground will expand and build up pressure and the frost quake relieves this pressure.”

The area had experienced below-zero conditions the previous weekend, but temperatures were moderating by midweek. However, temperatures were still rapidly dropping at night.

Frost quakes are fairly rare in this region, but they’re more common in northern areas.

A Maine Geological Survey (MGS) description of cryoseisms does sound akin to what Atkins residents experienced. The MGS says that a cryoseism “is a natural phenomenon that produces ground shaking and noises similar to an earthquake, but is caused by sudden deep freezing of the ground. They typically occur in the first cold snap of the year when temperatures drop from above freezing to below zero, particularly if there is no snow cover to insulate the ground.”

The MGS went on to say, “The primary way that they are recognized is that, in contrast to an earthquake, the effects of a cryoseism are very localized. In some cases, people in houses a few hundred yards away do not notice anything. The reason that the vibrations do not travel very far is that cryoseisms don’t release much energy compared with a true earthquake caused by dislocation of rock within the earth. On the other hand, since cryoseisms occur at the ground surface they can cause significant effects right at the site, enough to jar people awake.”

The MGS continued, “If conditions are right, they may occur in a series of booms and shakes over a few hours or even on successive nights.”

The Maine agency concluded, “Due to their haphazard occurrence and the generally minor effects, there is not much scientific data about cryoseisms, but it seems that the particular combination of weather conditions is more important than the type of geology or soils in determining where they occur.”

The U.S. Geological Survey says, “Another explanation for booms during cold snaps is the expansion and contraction of houses and other structures due to the extreme temperatures.”