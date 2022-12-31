CHS cheerleaders are taking part in Citrus Bowl Pre-Game activities

Three Chilhowie High School cheerleaders will perform in a Citrus Bowl Pre-Game event.

Chilhowie High School shared the news that members of their cheerleading squad will represent Varsity Spirit, a global leader in cheerleading, dance team and band apparel, camps and competitions, and a division of Varsity Brands, a market leader in team sports, school spirit and achievement recognition, in the VRBO Citrus Bowl Pre-Game Performance at the Universal Orlando Resort.

The activities began Friday and will continue through Jan. 3.

According to a Varsity Spirit news release, “cheerleaders, dancers, and mascots who are invited to perform in the VRBO Citrus Bowl Pre-Game Performance are part of a select group of trophy-winning squads and teams and All-Americans identified at Varsity Spirit summer camps across the country.” Trophy-winning teams and All-Americans are based on cheerleading or dance skills as well as leadership skills demonstrated at a variety of camps.

Chilhowie High School’s students attended a Universal Cheerleaders Association (UCA) camp at CHS on July 17 and 18 where they were selected for this experience.

“We are thrilled that these excellent athletes will have the chance to perform and experience our Special Events in Orlando, Florida,” said Bill Seely, president of Varsity Spirit in the release.

“We are honored to provide them a one-of-a-kind opportunity, where they will meet and connect with cheerleaders, dancers and mascots from across the country, and create memorable experiences at the Universal Orlando Resort parks.”

Cheerleaders Courtney Blevins, Addison Rose, and Emma Sheets will perform with the Varsity Spirit Trophy Winners and All-Americans in a one-of-a-kind pre-game performance. Besides taking a trip to Orlando, athletes will have the opportunity to meet cheerleaders, dancers, and mascots from across the nation and enjoy the holiday season at the Universal Orlando Resort parks.

“This is a wonderful, once-in-a-lifetime experience for these Warrior athletes. Being chosen as an All-American is an honor — we are proud of their accomplishment and are wishing them fair weather and safe travels,” said Kelly Russell, principal at Chilhowie High School.

Varsity Spirit is celebrating more than 30 years of honoring camp standouts. For more information, visit VRBO Citrus Bowl.

For more about the CHS cheerleaders’ experience, watch the News & Messenger and swvatoday.com for an upcoming feature article.