Parents, school officials and friends were recently treated to student presentations highlighting mobile application ideas developed by those students in the Smyth County Can Code Showcase on June 16 at Smyth Career & Technology Center.

Students in fourth, sixth, seventh and eighth grades presented computer applications they had created in a summer camp from June 5-16. The applications, or “apps,” covered such topics as healthcare, finding places to eat while traveling, autism, general knowledge, restaurant reviews, and stopping bullies.

Either individually or in teams, students used computer coding to create their apps. They presented their programs to judges and an audience at the career center.

Students participating were Jackson Morris, Autumn Street, Colton Pruitt, Braylon Boone, Colton Cantrell, Emerson Street, Douglas Guenter, Jesse Williams, Jacob Catron, Aubryn Kuykendall, Mason Blevins, and Alaina Keesee.

The top three teams or individuals in no specific order were: TMTA by Jackson, Autumn, and Emerson; HTS by Jacob; and Med Angels by Aubryn.

The students learned the basics of Swift coding during the camp, said Terry Hawthorne, Director of Technology for Smyth County Schools.

“The students developed prototypes of their screens and user interfaces using Keynote, which is Apple’s equivalent of PowerPoint,” Hawthorne said. “They will present these prototypes to judges at the August event at UVa/Wise, and the winning selections will be coded by professional developers.”

The top three students or teams from the Smyth County camp will go on to the August camp to compete at the next level, said Kimberly Kuykendall, Director of Instructional Technology for Smyth County Schools.

Kuykendall said this program was organized by UVa Wise for the Southwest Virginia region. This allowed Apple personnel to provide training for representatives around the region in how to teach kids to code in Swift (Apple coding language). Hannah Sage and Rebecca Blevins were two of the representatives who participated in the training and worked with students at the Smyth County camp.

During the camp students learned basic coding concepts such as commands, functions, loops, variables, and other fundamentals. Students also had the opportunity to explore and edit an “About Me” app using SwiftUL. In addition to coding concepts, students explored the Pythagorean Theorem (fundamental relation in geometry between the three sides of a right triangle) through coding robots with Hawthorne.

Kuykendall said the camp seemed popular with the students.

“They appeared to really have a good time,” she said. “During the camp these students get to collaborate, build off each other’s ideas, and experience public speaking. This is a great opportunity for students to see how the concepts that they learn in a classroom setting can be applicable.”