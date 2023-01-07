Dirty Snow Boot Scavenger Hunt is ready to help families enjoy winter days outdoors

Tanya Hall wants to help kids discover the joy of playing outside and even getting dirty.

As a youngster, Hall’s parents couldn’t keep her inside and keeping her clean was another challenge.

With four daughters, when the family had somewhere to go, their mother made sure Tanya was last in line.

“She said if she didn’t clean me up last, I would be right back out the door getting dirty again,” Hall recalled last week.

The family lived on a 10-acre farm so Hall had many opportunities “to use my imagination and create adventures…. Of course at the time, I didn’t think about what I was doing, I was just playing.”

Today, Hall serves as chief ranger for visitor experience at Hungry Mother State Park and she knows how valuable that outdoor time was.

“As many people have heard,” she said, “outdoor play is so essential to a healthy lifestyle. It lowers blood pressure, reduces stress levels, helps improve eyesight, increases imagination and creativity, and helps kids remain physically fit.”

Yet, in today’s world, Hall worries that children “don’t play outside and get dirty as much.”

She knows the reasons are varied from parents having multiple jobs and not having time to be with them to parents and other caregivers being afraid to let kids have free playtime outdoors. Plus, she knows that many people don’t have a lot of land for outdoor play.

With all that in mind, Hall came up with an activity to help youngsters experience outdoor play at Hungry Mother State Park. Dubbed the Dirty Snow Boot Scavenger Hunt, the program is meant to be undertaken in the winter months.

The hunt will help youngsters and those with them to learn about animals, plants and much more. It also encourages participants to look beyond what’s visible out in the open and take a gentle peek under a rock.

A few of the other activities include finding an animal track, a beaver stick and a Whitetail Deer rub.

And, Hall definitely wants participants to get dirty. One activity is simply: “Jump in a Mud Puddle: Look for a muddy puddle along the trail and when you find one, make sure to jump high and create a big splash. See if you can splash whoever is with you!”

At the hunt’s end, participants are encouraged to use their imaginations and come up with their own activity.

Copies of the scavenger hunt can be picked up at the park’s Discovery Center.

“After you finish your activities, either come back to the Discovery Center or send a picture of your special adventure to hungrymotherstatepark@dcr.virginia.gov. Don’t forget to include a picture of your Dirty Snow Boots!”

“I want kids to know that it’s OK and really fun to get dirty.

We also wanted to show that even though it is cold outside, there are still many fun activities families and kids can do together to have simple, inexpensive fun,” Hall concluded.