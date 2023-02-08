Multiple people have told Brian and Brandi Cregger that they’re going out of Smyth County for dog boarding services. The Creggers want to meet that demand in Marion by building a pet resort.

Tomorrow, the board of supervisors will decide on a key permit necessary for the project to move forward.

Last month, the Creggers shared their plans with the supervisors, who were conducting a joint public hearing with the county’s planning commission.

Brian Cregger told the officials they’ve learned that the local demand for dog boarding is greater than space available and they seem suited to help meet the need.

Brian explained that he and his wife, Brandi, and their children share a love of animals. As well, he said, Brandi would bring her experience as a 20-year employee of Highlands Animal Hospital in Abingdon to the business.

Brandi shared that the proposed 2,400-foot facility would be a higher-end boarding service. She compared it to a pet resort.

The kennels will have heat and air conditioning, according to Brandi. She also noted that there will be off-the-ground beds and mats for older dogs.

Brandi also said that they plan to offer extra services. As a runner, she said, she could take dogs to the state park for exercise.

The family moved to their property at 164 Gailliot Vista Drive about 18 months ago, Brian said, and plan to develop the kennels less than 100 yards from their home. With that in mind, he said, the structures will be functional but also aesthetic in nature.

As well, he said, measures will be taken inside and outside of the buildings to minimize noise.

Brian also said they’re exploring options for handling the dogs’ feces, including composting and a septic system.

Assistant County Administrator Clegg Williams said that the Virginia Department of Health and the state Department of Environmental Quality don’t regulate pet waste except for much larger operations.

In addition to the kennel, the supervisors and planning commissioners also heard a special use permit request from US Cellular to install a 194-foot communications tower (including a 4’ lightning rod) at 174 Fullen Lane in Chilhowie.

According to Emilee Lauer, on behalf of US Cellular, the tower is designed for three future carriers and will be erected in a wooded area on about .38 of an acre.

Lauer also said the FAA and FCC have determined that it won’t interfere with air traffic so no light will be put on top of the tower.

In the event of a disaster, Lauer noted, that the tower is designed to collapse in on itself.

No citizens spoke at either hearing.

After considering the requests, the planning commission unanimously recommended that the supervisors grant both permits.

The supervisors are expected to vote on the permit applications Thursday, Feb. 9, at their 5 p.m. meeting.