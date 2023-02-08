With ambulances at the ready and a crew in their Lee Highway quarters, Smyth County Fire & Rescue launched its Atkins EMS operation Wednesday.

Some tweaking was still taking place with radios being set up and mattresses donated by Southwestern Virginia Mental Health Institute being moved into bedrooms for the crew that works 24-hour shifts.

However, Curtis Crawford, the county’s emergency services coordinator, noted that the SCFR had been set up with the county’s dispatch that morning and was “putting everything in its place.”

The crew is now housed in a home leased to the county by the Don Bales Estate for about $1,500 a month.

Crawford said the house is working well with two bedrooms, a kitchen, a laundry area, office space, a training room, and a commons area. There’s also an entrance area that will serve as a decontamination area.

Crawford praised the Bales family for their help.

Matthew Bales declared, “It’s a great day for Atkins.”

Bales noted that his mother, a 40-year nurse, volunteered in multiple capacities and his uncle and grandfather served with the fire department. “I’m doing this to honor them,” he said.

In these first days, Crawford said, the ambulances will be outside and visible from U.S. 11 but will soon be moved into shelter.

With a crew of six full-time members and several part-timers, Crawford said they will work three rotational shifts of 24 hours to match those that are now in place at Marion and Chilhowie’s departments.

Lori Deel, the board of supervisors vice chair and its Public Safety Committee chair, was present for the service’s first day. She reflected, “I’m excited to be working a board that invests in public safety… and gives citizens the care they deserve.”

While it’s been a long process to see the county agency launch, she said it’s good to see it come to fruition.

Next, Deel said, the county is working toward being able to provide Advanced Life Support to all areas of the county. She noted that getting care within 45 minutes is critical for cardiac emergencies.

Crawford said the county is moving forward with plans, training and other endeavors to “make us a community of safety.”

Officials had planned for the new EMS service to begin operations Jan. 1. However, delays were encountered in hiring the crew.

Crawford has repeatedly emphasized that the new fire and rescue service is meant to support existing first-responders as call numbers grow and is not a criticism of their performance.

Multiple county EMS agencies are experiencing an ongoing increase in calls, sometimes by as much as 20%. Among those services is Marion, which encompasses Atkins in its EMS response area.

Marion is regularly experiencing multiple calls at one time. With a station in Atkins, Crawford has previously said, the Smyth responders can support Marion’s team. As well, an Atkins station can also back up Sugar Grove first-responders by traveling Nick’s Creek Road to that community. Additionally, he said, the stretch of Interstate 81 between the Groseclose and Atkins exits experiences numerous vehicle crashes.

Crawford has also pointed to the multiple industries in Atkins and the need to have first-responders immediately available should an incident occur.

The county has been exploring options to bolster county EMS since early 2019.

While the agency’s name includes fire, at this point, County Administrator Shawn Utt has said the focus is on supporting the county’s EMS departments. “We’ll be there to support, not supplant,” he emphasized.