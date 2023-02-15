Last Thursday evening, the Chilhowie Town Council celebrated the vital role of the schools in the town. With the principals of Chilhowie Elementary, Middle, and High schools present, Jeff Smarr said, “They play such vital part in everything we do.”

Smarr is the town’s recreation and special events coordinator. He said the schools go far above what is necessary to accommodate the town’s recreation activities. He pointed to the 172 children who were completing rec league basketball season last week.

Of the schools, Smarr said, “They couldn’t have helped more.”

Smarr also said the schools’ support of the town goes far beyond recreation. He noted that they support special events such as the Christmas parade, Apple Festival, and Veterans Day ceremony. The schools, Smarr said, are a “huge part of the fabric of the community.”

Town Manager John Clark noted that for the last seven or eight years, the council has been giving a stipend to each of the three schools. In the past, the council was often approached by multiple student organizations to support various endeavors. However, a letter from Clark to the three principals, explained, “The direct allocation to each of the schools will give the administrators there the ability to make those decisions for the use of this money since they can better prioritize school needs.” Thursday, the council presented those stipends of $1,000 per school with another $500 set aside for later for the high school’s Project Graduation.

Noting that she is an educator and knows the sharp rise in costs that schools are facing, Councilwoman Julie Sturgill asked the council to consider increasing the allocation amount. Sturgill is assistant principal of Oak Point Elementary.

Clark said the council could consider such an increase as it prepares its 2023-24 budget.