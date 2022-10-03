Mt. Rogers crisis center leads commonwealth in responding to mental health emergencies

Work taking place in Marion and the Mount Rogers region is opening doors for other mental health clinics across the commonwealth.

Tuesday morning, mental health professionals, state and local leaders, and law enforcement from around the region marked the next step forward in caring for individuals experiencing a mental health crisis.

They gathered at Mount Rogers Community Services’ crisis center in Marion, which after opening in 2019 is now transforming into a receiving center. As part of a pilot project, the Marion center on North Main Street is the first in the state to take this step.

K.J. Holbrook, Mount Rogers’ chief clinical officer, said she hopes this transition will change the dynamic that now often sends people in a mental health crisis to the emergency room, frequently in police custody, and instead directs them to the center. As people now go to the ER with a broken leg, she wants them to come to the crisis center for mental health emergencies.

Staffed with mental health professionals and peers who can relate to what individuals are experiencing, Holbrook believes the center will be the best place to give hope to people experiencing “one of the worst moments of their lives.”

Sandy Bryant, Mount Rogers executive director, said this step for the crisis center is an answer to providing mental health services that puts “clients and their families first.”

She described the center as a place where individuals can receive “trauma-informed compassionate care.”

Bryant also noted that this center will allow law enforcement officers to transfer the care of individuals under emergency custody or temporary detention orders to the staff and get the local law enforcement officers back to policing.

Care of the Body

The center, Bryant said, will provide more efficient and better care to people in crisis for less cost.

One of the biggest and best changes that Holbrook sees is the center’s ability to do full medical clearances for clients that previously had to be done in an ER.

Center medical staff noted they can perform that clearance, including a physical exam, client history, blood work, and EKG, in about two hours.

Dale Clark, Smyth County Community Hospital CEO, said it’s hard to quantify the value of not having patients in a mental health crisis in the ER. However, he was clear that the ER “is not the best experience” for someone in such a crisis.

“It’s not what it was designed for,” he said.

Dr. Bobby Miglani, the center medical director, also pointed out its new automatic medication dispenser, which allows staff the ability to access about 176 oral and injectable medicines for client care.

Miglani noted that the dispenser, usually reserved for large nursing homes and similar facilities, is the first in Virginia in a crisis center. The practice of using such a dispenser in a clinic is so new, Miglani said, that the state board of pharmacy had to grant the center an exception to use it.

“There were no rules on the books” for such an occasion, he said.

Work here in Marion, Miglani said, is paving the way for other crisis and similar centers. Already, Mount Rogers, he said, is getting requests from other professionals to observe the dispenser and the crisis center policies and procedures.

Police for Policing

Another major benefit of the transformed center will be its ability to receive clients from law enforcement officers who have individuals under emergency custody or temporary detention orders.

Logan Nester, Mount Rogers’ director of communications and public relations, said a big improvement will be “getting officers back on the road.”

Smyth County Sheriff Chip Shuler told the gathering, “We’re spending countless hours on the road” transporting mental health patients from this region to Richmond and beyond. He noted law enforcement agencies have been “counting up the overtime and wearing out vehicles.”

However, Shuler emphasized the better care for individuals this development means.

“We can’t forget the people we’re serving. They’ll benefit the most…. We need to take care of our people best,” he said.

From Bryant to legislators and officials in Richmond who helped accomplish this transition, the sheriff offered his gratitude.

Chilhowie Police Chief Andrew Moss agreed.

“There’s nothing therapeutic about sitting on a cot for hours without treatment and accompanied by a police officer,” he said. “They’re patients not prisoners.”

Moss extended his appreciation to Mount Rogers for their innovation and working to improve the system that can take officers away from their regular duties for more than 24 hours on some occasions.

With a six-man department, Moss said, when one is tied up with such an order, “policing stops in my town.”

Stigma’s Cost

The chief did say more work is needed to end the negative thinking associated with mental health care.

“We’ve got to lose the stigma,” Moss said. “Going to get help should be like going to get a physical.”

Holbrook agreed.

While the number of individuals the crisis center sees continues to grow, she said, “We understood there’s a lot we don’t see.” Noting the impact of stigma, Holbrook said those who aren’t seen often “experience tragic outcomes.”

She encouraged people to see the center as an ER for mental health or a substance abuse crisis.

Holbrook said the crisis center is unique in that substance use problems are not prohibitive for a visit.

“We treat that here,” she said, noting that clinic staff members get people stabilized and referred to services for ongoing treatment. The center has 23 hours to accomplish stabilization.

The crisis clinic, Holbrook said, offers both substance use and mental health intensive outpatient care.

The number of people being referred to and using the clinic is growing. Nester noted that from the center’s first year to its second, usage rose 287%.

Improving Lives and Saving Taxpayers

One of the primary objectives of the crisis center is to help stabilize people and get them in care without hospitalizing them.

Tuesday, crisis center staff presented the case study of one 31-year-old woman who is diagnosed with bipolar disorder. Before the Smyth Crisis Care Center opened, she was hospitalized 20 times for a total of 148 psychiatric hospital bed days. Since the center opened in 2019, her hospitalizations have been reduced to six times for 35 days. Since August 2021, she has spent no time in the hospital.

In the center’s three years, she has used its services 33 separate times.

According to the case study, “Based upon a yearly cost of $330,000 per year for a state psychiatric hospital bed, Virginia has saved $102,165 on bed days for this individual since the … center opened.”

Bryant observed, “We’re providing mental health care with compassion.”

In his remarks, Clark called the leadership, vision and willingness to consider what alternatives to the status quo could exist amazing.

“Thank you for the work you do every day,” he concluded.