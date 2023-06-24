The former Carnegie School in Marion hosted a Juneteenth celebration last weekend with former students, local residents, friends and family members joining together with music, food, children’s activities, and special messages.

Opening remarks, organizational announcements, messages, and presentations were made by Diane Hayes, Pastor LaTara Cross, Jeanette Winston, Roslyn Graham, Julian Bright and the Purefoy grandchildren along with Bishop Wolfe, Shareen Williams and Brother Robbie Hale.

Music was provided by Jerry Hill’s Mosaic Community Choir, and featuring songs from the 1960s through the 2000s, plus Sunny Bama Soul Train Line.

A video showcasing memories of the school’s history and a wide variety of photos from the past were on display in the school.

Everyone joined in the singing of “Lift Every Voice & Sing” considered the Black national anthem. “Lift every voice and sing, ‘til Earth and Heaven ring, ring with the harmonies of liberty…God of our weary years, God of our silent tears, thou who has brought us thus far on the way, thou who has by thy might, led us into the light, keep us forever in the path, we pray.”

Scholarships were presented to Jasmine Miller and Mikayla Lee from the Carnegie Alumni Association. An award was presented to Ann Katherine Hall Foster Jackson as the oldest Carnegie alumni in attendance.