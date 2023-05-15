For the second year, this region’s Remote Area Medical (RAM) clinic will take place on the Emory campus of Emory & Henry College.

Held for several years near the line of Smyth and Wythe counties, the clinic, which offers free dental, vision, and medical care, moved to E&H last year. The college’s main campus offered greater accessibility, more space for each service, and better protection from the weather.

The two-day 2023 clinic to help those in need will take place Saturday and Sunday, May 20-21.

Clinic doors are expected to open at 6 a.m. The patient parking lot is set to open no later than 11:59 p.m. on May 19 and remain open throughout the clinic. RAM representatives encourage everyone who would like services, especially dental services, to arrive as early as possible.

No ID is required to receive care. Services are provided on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Medical services are offered, in addition to dental or vision services, free to every patient attending the clinic. However, due to time constraints, patients should be prepared to choose between dental and vision services.

Services available at the RAM clinic include dental cleanings, dental fillings, dental extractions, dental X-rays, eye exams, eye health exams, eyeglass prescriptions, eyeglasses made on-site, women’s health exams and general medical exams. Audiology will also be available.

Once in the parking lot, individuals will receive more information regarding clinic processes and next steps.

In some situations outside of RAM’s control, such as inclement weather, volunteer cancellations or other circumstances, the parking lot may open earlier or a smaller number of patients may be served.

Clinic closing time may vary based on each service area’s daily capacity.

Patients may visit the Facebook Event for this clinic at https://fb.me/e/3ix48S5rD.

For more information, to donate or to volunteer, visit www.ramusa.org or call 865-579-1530.

E&H’s address 12228 Itta Bena Road, Meadowview.