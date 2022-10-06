Smyth sees growth in visitor spending

Visitors have not only returned to Smyth County since the depth of the COVID-19 pandemic, their numbers are growing. Even more, they’re spending what amounts to nearly $74,000 a day in the community.

This month, local tourism officials will launch a survey to understand how to best serve travelers and attract newcomers.

Earlier this week, the Virginia Tourism Corporation (VTC) released information on Virginia’s tourism spending and economic impact in 2021.

“Tourism has seen an incredible comeback thanks to the hardworking leaders in the travel and tourism industry across Virginia,” said Rita McClenny, VTC’s president and CEO. “As travelers continue to visit communities across the state, Virginia is on pace to restore the tourism industry into the vibrant and highly performing economic engine it always has been. We look forward to an even stronger recovery in 2022.”

While growth wasn’t even across the commonwealth, Smyth County showed a significant recovery, posting a net gain of more than 32% from 2020, according to the report.

Amanda Livingston, tourism director for Smyth County Tourism Association, reported that the county’s lodging revenues topped $5.7 million with food & beverage sales adding another $9 million. Retail tourism sales, recreation and transport accounted for $12.5 million, for a total tourism expenditure of just over $27 million dollars in Smyth County.

Livingston also noted that tourism employs 307 people in the county with a total tourism payroll of $7.7 million in 2021. Tourism also produced over $1.2 million in local tax revenues and an additional $700,000 in state tax revenues for the county.

The growth isn’t just attributable to the loss of revenue in 2020 because of the pandemic. The county’s statistics, according to the VTC, show growth from 2019.

“There is a huge jump in visitor spending from 2020 to 2021, because obviously 2020 was a catastrophic year for all of us,” said Livingston. However, she said, “I am particularly encouraged that we are also up 5.6% from 2019, the last ‘normal’ year for tourism. According to VTC data, Smyth County has also seen a very steady increase in visitor spending since 2016. That shows that our 2021 numbers are not a fluke.”

She offered her “congratulations to our local businesses and nonprofits, who do the hard work. We are seeing the results of many years of effort to make Smyth County a dynamic place to visit.”

While Livingston directed her praise to others, since she joined the association it has received multiple grant awards that ranged from advertising and marketing to promoting family fun and developing a video to highlight the community’s attractions.

Livingston has also overseen the revamping of the county tourism website -- https://visitsmythcountyva.com/, added the use of social media, and worked to encourage travel writers to check out the community and share their findings with their readers.

In August, Friends of Southwest Virginia presented the county association its award for “Best New Website with Marketing Budget $50,000 or Less.”

Earlier this year, one article that featured Marion -- “10 Charming Small Towns to Visit Along the Appalachian Trail,” was projected to be viewed billions of time. The article was first published by the national magazine Travel + Leisure. Then, it was republished by Yahoo News and MSN Travel.

Livingston is aware that plenty of work still needs to be done. This week, she said, “If you look at our neighbors to the north and south on I-81, we do have some work to do to catch up. We have plenty of fantastic attractions to pull in visitors. Now, our priority needs to be building up our tourism infrastructure to support the visitors. That means the hotels, restaurants, gas stations, and all of the other amenities.”