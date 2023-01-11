Senator's office points to Postal Service Reform Act in response to Chilhowie situation

The news of Chilhowie’s delayed water and sewer bills didn’t surprise staff in U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine’s office.

After a situation with the U.S. Postal Service delayed bills going to 2,500 water customers and 1,300 sewer customers in Smyth and Washington counties last month, Town Manager John Clark shared his concerns with the Virginia senator’s office.

Bills were sent out as usual by the Town of Chilhowie on Nov. 30 with a due date of Dec. 15.

By Dec. 5, town officials knew something was wrong. In a description sent to Kaine, John Clark wrote that on or about the 5th, “We began getting deluged with customers calling or coming by complaining that they had not gotten their bills. Over the next week or so, we literally got hundreds of calls/contacts complaining about the same thing.”

On Dec. 9, town officials called the Chilhowie Post Office for a second time. According to his statement to Kaine’s office, the cards were found in Greensboro and Clark was told customers should receive them by Dec. 12.

As Dec. 16, town staff members were still hearing from customers who hadn’t received their bills.

“This situation of customers not receiving bills for 10 to 14 days (or even more) is troublesome, to say the least, and not sustainable,” Clark wrote

On Monday, Kaine’s office told the News & Messenger: “Our office hears from many Virginians about their concerns about USPS. That’s why Senator Kaine successfully pushed to pass the bipartisan Postal Service Reform Act. This bill strengthens transparency and accountability for USPS performance, saves billions of dollars, and helps ensure USPS can better serve the American people…. Senator Kaine will keep looking for solutions to improve USPS delivery for Virginians.”

The Postal Service Reform Act was approved by Congress in March 2022 “to provide stability to and enhance the services of the United States Postal Service.” President Joe Biden signed the act in early April.

Specifically, the Postal Service Reform Act, which was more than a decade in the making, was to ease the USPS’ financial burden by eliminating a prefunding requirement that the agency had to prepay retirement benefits 50 years into the future and integrating postal worker retirees’ health care with Medicare in 2025. Together, these two reforms were believed to create $45.9 billion in savings for the financially beleaguered Postal Service over the next 10 years.

The act also required the Postal Service to maintain its standard of delivering at least six days a week.

As well, the act called on the Postal Service to improve transparency by requiring it to publish easily accessible weekly local and national service performance data on the Postal Service website and issue a detailed report to Congress every six months on Postal Service finances and operations.

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, who has acknowledged that USPS has a great deal of work to do, has said 2023 will be a year of implementing new strategies and the reform act.

In December, a report from the USPS Office of Inspector General said, “The Postal Service will work with the Postal Regulatory Commission (PRC) to establish performance targets and create a public-facing dashboard to report on progress toward meeting them.”

Last spring when the act was adopted, Kaine said, “The Postal Service has provided critical services for Virginians, especially throughout the pandemic— including delivering mail, paychecks, and lifesaving prescription drugs. But too often, Virginians have experienced unacceptable mail delays. I’m proud we were able to work across the aisle to help address this issue and stabilize the Postal Service, while saving billions of dollars.”

In a news release issued Friday, the USPS reported that for Oct. 1 through Dec. 30, 2022, 90.1% of first-class mail was delivered on time, while 94% of marketing mail reached customers on time.

Since the beginning of 2021, the release said that the “USPS stabilized its permanent workforce by converting more than 100,000 workers to full time roles since the beginning of 2021 (with more than 41,000 part time workers converted to full time since January 2022), and successfully hiring an additional 20,000 seasonal employees.”