Larry Gatlin to take The Lincoln's stage Saturday night

A man who has written for the like of Elvis Presley, Barbara Streisand, and Johnny Cash, acted on Broadway, and won his own Grammy Awards will take to The Lincoln Theatre’s stage this Saturday night.

Larry Gatlin will present “Night Time Magic” in Marion on Jan. 21 at 7 p.m.

Gatlin is likely best known for his tenor voice and for the country songs he wrote and recorded in the 1970s and 1980s. Some of his biggest hits include “Broken Lady,” “All the Gold in California,” “Houston (Means I’m One Day Closer to You),” “She Used to Be Somebody’s Baby,” and “Night Time Magic.”

He and his brothers, Rudy and Steve, enjoyed success as Larry Gatlin and The Gatlin Brothers. From 1976 to 1992, the brothers toured extensively throughout the United States, Canada and overseas and won some of the most prestigious awards in the industry.

The Gatlin boys were singing together as a gospel trio by the time they were 2, 4, and 6 years of age, performing in local churches and other small venues, and making guest appearances on the Slim Willet radio and TV shows in Abilene, Texas.

After high school, Larry went to the University of Houston on a football scholarship. He majored in English and developed “a love affair with the English Language” that later served him well in his songwriting.

While Steve and Rudy were finishing college, Larry was already touring the small club and listening room circuit as a solo act, looking forward to the time when he could afford to expand his live show to include his brothers.

Larry was the oldest of the trio that grew up in Seminole, Texas, the sons of a driller in the oil field.

Larry wrote all the Gatlin Brothers hits. In addition to Presley, Streisand, and Cash, he also wrote songs that were later recorded by Glen Campbell, Kris Kristofferson, Barry Gibb, Ray Price, Tom Jones, Roy Orbison, Johnny Mathis, and Dottie West among others.

Larry has performed on 33 top-40 singles combining his solo recordings and those with his brothers.

In December 1992, The Gatlin Brothers marked a farewell to concert touring as they completed their Adios Tour with a CD of the same name.

Larry was in the midst of a major career turning point. He took the lead role on Broadway in the Tony Award-winning musical “The Will Rogers Follies,” which went on to tour throughout the nation.

Throughout the next decade, he would write an autobiography, All The Gold In California, record a solo album, In My Life, and occasionally tour solo.

In the early 2000s the brothers reunited for selective road dates and, in 2008, recorded their first album in nearly two decades, Pilgrimage. In 2015, the brothers celebrated 60 years of making music together and released a new album, The Gospel According to Gatlin.

During 2017, Larry brought his 30-year labor of love musical to life in Dallas. He wrote and starred in “Quanah,” the story of Quanah Parker, the last Comanche Indian chief.

In October 2019, he was inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame. He lives in the Nashville area with his wife, Janis, to whom he’s been married for more than 40 years. They are the parents of two children, Josh and Kristin. He is also a grandfather, lovingly known as “Papa.”

Tickets for The Lincoln concert are $55 for premium seats and $38 for orchestra and balcony seats.

Visit www.thelincoln.org/ or call 276-783-6092.