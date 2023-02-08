More than 20 years ago, the idea came to a group of Knoxville rockers. Soon, with high-voltage energy and dedication, they formed Big Gun, an AC/DC tribute band that has rocked its way into the number-one spot of such bands.

Their name is a tribute to AC/DC’s number-one song of the same title that helped make up the soundtrack to the Arnold Schwarzenegger movie Last Action Hero.

This month, Big Gun is coming to Marion’s Lincoln Theatre.

The rockers of Big Gun are Scott Abney as Angus Young; Andy Bowman as Brian Johnson/Bon Scott; Johnny Meyer as Malcolm Young; Mark Kennedy as Cliff Williams; Shannan Uden as Chris Slade; and Louis Moore as the bus driver and “sixth member.”

Big Gun’s first dream came true in 2002 when the band produced their first demo CD, Big Gun A Tribute to AC/DC.

The concert is set for Feb. 25 at 7 p.m. at The Lincoln. Tickets are $55 for premium seats and $38 for orchestra and balcony seats.

For more information about The Lincoln Theatre and event tickets, visit www.thelincoln.org or call 276-783-6092.