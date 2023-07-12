Linda Burchette/Smyth County News & Messenger
Saltville Volunteer Fire Department and first responders from around the area celebrated the annual Saltville Firemen's Bash on July 1 with a parade, music, food vendors, games and a foam pool especially popular with the kids provided by the fire department.
Contact Linda Burchette at lburchette@smythnews.com.
