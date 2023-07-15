For a century golfers have been hitting the greens at the Saltville Golf Club. Through severe weather, trees and geese, the nine-hole course has attracted golfers from near and far to enjoy the beauty of the area.

A celebration of the golf club’s centennial took place on July 1 with a special tournament and ribbon cutting with the Smyth County Chamber of Commerce.

The day couldn’t have turned out better.

“Oh it was fabulous,” said Benjamin Thompson, president of the Saltville Golf Club. “The green looks great. We even dyed the pond blue. Everything turned out fabulous. Bill and Ronnie do a great job with the course. Everything was immaculate. It was wonderful.”

About the course turning 100, Thompson said, “That’s spectacular, especially for this area. A hundred years is great and I hope it keeps going on and on and on. I love being out here. Everyone loves being out here. It’s just a fun place to be.”

The tournament attracted 16 teams for a morning round and 14 in the afternoon. “It was great, a lot of teams,” Thompson said. The club has over 100 members, most from Saltville.

In recent renovations, the club took down some dead trees and replanted new trees. This will only enhance the beauty of the course, Thompson said.

For the next hundred years, Thompson is hoping for more growth.

“More growth is what we’re hoping for. More members,” he said. “We’ve got a lot of young kids coming out here, and the more young kids we get, the more young kids that can play, the better off we’re gonna be.”

Thompson said that most of the kids who come out to play are learning from older folks and while he would love to offer instruction the club is just too small. Youth can enhance their skills through the high school golf team.

Thompson said some history he’s heard of the golf course is that it started with three holes and golfers used coffee cups for holes with just a handful of members.