10-piece orchestra joins Joyful Noise to present 'A Promise Kept'

With a 10-piece orchestra accompanying them, Joyful Noise Community Choir in conjunction with Marion Baptist Church’s music ministry will present a Christmas musical worship experience this Saturday, Dec. 17, at 6 p.m.

Singers and musicians from about a dozen local churches are expected to take part in the service.

A description of this new musical, “A Promise Kept: The Blessing of Christmas,” says, “From the very beginning, our God has revealed His faithfulness to numerous generations, keeping and fulfilling all of His promises. And of all His promises, the most important promise — the one of redemption and life… the one of word becoming flesh… the one of glory and power — was fulfilled in the form of a baby, cradled in a manger. Celebrating this promise of taking the most humble of circumstances and turning them into glory is this new heartfelt Christmas musical….”

The worship musical will be presented in the church’s sanctuary.

“A Promise Kept” was arranged by Marty Parks, who earned degrees from the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga and Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary. He’s been writing, arranging, orchestrating, and producing music for choirs and orchestras for nearly 30 years.

Released earlier this year, “A Promise Kept” features a mix of beloved carols, songs of the seasons, and original pieces. The choir has been rehearsing the musical since October and performed selections from it at Chilhowie’s Christmas tree lighting ceremony earlier this holiday season.

The choir is under the direction of Ken Smith, Marion Baptist’s minister of music, who has been working with church music for more than 45 years. Smith retired from a public school music position and returned to Marion Baptist Church in 2013. He previously held the position from 1986 until 1989.