Keeping Joe Rogers' beat going in this world

Five years ago, I often introduced my buddy to others as the youngest octogenarian you’d ever meet. Always ready with a favorite joke and pretty quick with a quip off the cuff, always energetic and upbeat, always ready to face a new day, Joe Rogers seemed to have outsmarted the calendar. Or had counted the years wrong.

But as he told his age with pride, he with equal pride defied it. He could have been the subject of one of the weather forecasts he posted on Facebook: Joe was 85 but it felt more like 60.

By his counting that seemed way off, he was 27 years older than me, but we felt like twin brothers. We were raised alike, had the same values, shared similar interests. It seemed from day one that we had been separated at birth. Not a day passed without my wishing I had met him earlier. I envy his very closest friend, Dr. Sam Vernon, for the decades he had with Joe.

From the start of our friendship and into the deep bond that formed, I accepted that this buddy movie would probably end while the popcorn was still warm. The end credits would roll too soon, even if Joe reached 110 and I was still kicking. I consciously appreciated Joe every single day but no effort was required. He was that guy everyone was glad to know.

We sometimes talked about how we never had an ill word. They say friends who never fight are being dishonest. Well, not always. We are always candid and unfailingly in step and in harmony with each other. That was part of his MO – forming good relationships, even merely casual ones, with others.

If you knew Joe, you know he was a musician, a drummer, since high school. We both had been in bands separately, he most notably in the widely known Traveler’s Revision, so it was natural that we would become the rhythm section to new bands. One was an impromptu ensemble with a couple of other musicians we called Low Profile that played unrehearsed at Wise Guys Pizza one night.

Coming off that high, we started Close to Home and played a couple of venues. We were booked for a Class of ’58 reunion in October of 2018 but found our schedules prevented our performing.

The day after Close to Home fell apart, I suggested we borrow a sound system and he and I would DJ the reunion. DJing was a secret lifelong dream of mine and Joe was onboard.

We played the reunion and had so much fun we started Dan and Joe DJ Music for the Community. We joked that had our first initials not been D and J, we would have had to do something else.

We also agreed to not take a penny from the venture, but to play music as in-kind donations for charitable organizations and ask private event hosts to make a donation to a charity of their choice. What we couldn’t decide on was which was more enjoyable, playing music or helping the community. We never figured that out. But we loved doing it, even more than playing live in bands.

Joe and I worked together in our real jobs inside the records vault at the Smyth County courthouse. Joe was charitable there as well, offering a laugh to customers as he found the records they needed. Sometimes I was his straight man and set him up for a funny finish. The biggest laugh we had came after a customer said, “I’ve only made two mistakes in my life: Getting married the second time and fertilizing my lawn.” No telling how many times we retold that one.

Joe loved people and it motivated him to grow personally at an age when many are set in their ways. He was a civil marriage officiant, once called justice of the peace. He relished his opportunity to formally unite couples, even creating a commemorative certificate for each.

He saw couples he joined later split, and he married for the second time a couple or two who reconciled. I doubt he asked whether they fertilized their lawns, because Joe was as kind and considerate as he was young and funny.

Joe’s unjudging love of people and of helping them led him to struggle with how he would handle his first request to marry a same-sex couple when the law changed to permit those unions. He wanted to honor all couples but was worried about acting in a way that might conflict with his faith. He was so relieved and happy after talking with his pastor at the time, Andrew Bansemer at Ebenezer Lutheran Church, who assured him he would be following Christ in uniting these couples. It became a non-issue.

That was also part of Joe’s MO. Resolve conflicts, move on, find and celebrate similarities and respect differences and make them non-issues. He lamented how people could be so quick to anger and despise and hate and determined to keep it up, but he longed for resolution and peace among nations, communities, and his and all families.

Joe didn’t talk much about his faith, but he lived it, in step and in harmony with its teachings, walking the walk. He shared it by doing it in humility and with that sense of humor that makes teaching and learning most effective.

Our buddy movie broke Tuesday night. It didn’t end. Right in between scenes it just separated, the shared experiences left dangling uncompleted, future scenes still wrapped unseen around their reel. The soundtrack of music and laughter and candid talks went silent. The pieces couldn’t be spliced back together. The house lights still have not come back up.

But this movie’s missing ending is where we continue the story. Joe’s influence and example, his love and friendship, will shape my thoughts and deeds, opinions and attitudes until I’m gone. All who knew and cared for Joe are the cast of this continuing saga. We can’t help but reflect in the world Joe’s light and love. And Dan and Joe DJ Music for the Community will keep his name and go on, continuing in Joe’s spirit of goodness, caring and gently shaping the world around him, keeping his beat.