The fish is only about the size of an adult human finger — 2½ to 3½ inches on average, but its worth to people is significantly larger. The sickle darter is akin to a canary sent into a mine to test air safety – and for some time the species has been in trouble. Recently, the darter has been added to the endangered species list and now federal officials propose to declare some stretches of river where it still lives as critical habitat.

Overall, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announced a proposed rule this week to protect 104 miles of rivers as critical habitat in Tennessee and Virginia. That area encompasses four counties in Tennessee and three in Virginia: Smyth, Washington, and Scott.

The service designated the sickle darter as a threatened species in November. The sickle darter was first protected following a 2010 petition filed by the Center for Biological Diversity and a 2015 agreement with the agency to protect the fish.

“Critical habitat is essential for this beautiful bronze fish and the rivers it calls home,” said Will Harlan, a center scientist in a news release. “Protecting these 104 miles is an important step toward restoring not only the sickle darter but the health of Appalachian rivers.”

The sickle darter used to be found in rivers across southern Appalachia. Today, only six populations remain, living in southern Virginia and eastern Tennessee.

At one time, the sickle darter thrived in the South Fork of the Holston River, but hasn’t been documented there since the 1940s, according to the service.

It can still be found in the Middle and North forks of the Holston, though in low density. The service is proposing to declare 25 miles of the North Fork of the Holston and 14 miles of the Middle Fork as critical habitat.

Other rivers that would include stretches of critical habitat include the Little River, the Emory River, Copper Creek, and the Sequatchie River.

Critical habitat is considered to be a key to an endangered species’ survival. Species with designated critical habitat have been found to be twice as likely to be recovering as species without it.

The Center for Biological Diversity says the primary threats to the sickle darter are siltation, water pollution and dams. “Siltation from logging and development,” the center says, “fills the spaces between rocks on the river bottom that the fish needs to lay eggs and find prey. The sickle darter’s water is also polluted by animal waste, domestic sewage, pesticides, and heavy metals from mining. Dams have isolated sickle darter populations and limited their movement.”

Why Save the Sickle Darter?

“When we protect the sickle darter’s future, we’re also safeguarding our own,” said Harlan. “People need healthy water and healthy rivers, just like the animals who live in them.”

Mike Pinder, an aquatic biologist with the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources, agrees.

Wednesday, he explained, “Most darters, including the Sickle Darter, live on the bottom of streams and rivers and feed on small aquatic insects. They need clear, clean water and silt-free stream bottoms to lay their eggs. Darters in general are very sensitive to water quality and are usually the first to decline or disappear once water quality degrades.”

Pinder noted that most municipalities get their water from rivers and streams for residential, industrial and agriculture use. If there’s a problem with the water, he said, darters will be “the first fish group to signal that there’s a problem.”

The population decline for the sickle darter, he said, “demonstrates that we continue to show declines in the diversity of fish species.”

He also pointed to the recreational use of such waterways. Pinder said, “…Our recreational enjoyment of rivers is directly connected to how clean they are (i.e., who wants to swim and fish in a polluted river?).”

Yet, Pinder sees hope.

Noting that about 248 species of darters exist, Pinder said, “…Their presence in Virginia demonstrates hope that we still have an opportunity to turn things around. Its listing will open the door to additional funding and support to conduct work to improve water quality.”

The Impact

Beyond improving water quality, Pinder sees the potential for additional economic investment. Most preservation “work is conducted on private lands by local contractors … so this means jobs,” he said.

As well, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service doesn’t see a detrimental economic impact to private landowners.

The ruling says “the designation of critical habitat does not affect landowner actions that do not require Federal funding or permits.”

It also says that “only Federal action agencies would be directly regulated if we adopt the proposed critical habitat designation.” And, “because no small entities would be directly regulated… the proposed critical habitat designation would not have a significant economic impact on a substantial number of small business entities.”

Pinder turned his attention to the future, saying, “Southwest Virginia is known worldwide for its incredible diversity of aquatic species, especially fish and mussels. By working towards their eventual delisting, we send a message to future generations that we cared enough to leave them rivers and streams as biologically rich and healthy as previous generations did for us.”

The sickle darter is one of the largest darters and can grow to be nearly five inches long with a prominent black side stripe. They can live up to four years. It uses its large mouth and pointed snout to feed on larval mayflies, midges, riffle beetles, caddisflies and dragonflies. Its scientific name is Percina williamsi, honoring renowned biologist Jim Williams, who has worked to describe and protect freshwater species from the southeastern United States for more than half a century.

Sharing Your Opinion

U.S. Fish and Wildlife will accept public comments that are received or postmarked on or before March 27. Officials do note that all comments, including personal information included in them, will be made public.

Comments may be submitted electronically using the Federal eRulemaking Portal or by U.S. mail to: Public Comments Processing, Attn: FWS-R4-ES-2022-0098, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, MS: PRB/3W, 5275 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church, VA 22041-3803.

Requests for a public hearing on the critical habitat designation must be received by the agency by March 10.