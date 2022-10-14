Smyth to celebrate first-responders with Public Safety Festival

About 1% or fewer of Smyth County residents answer the call to serve their neighbors as first-responders. Next weekend, a new festival will celebrate their service.

On Saturday, Oct. 22, the inaugural Public Safety Festival will be held on the soccer fields at Oak Point Elementary School.

Curtis Crawford, the county’s emergency management coordinator, said, the event has been designed “to shine a spotlight on first-responders.”

With a population of just under 30,000, Crawford noted that the county is served by about 275 to 300 first responders.

From noon until 4:30 p.m., members of the community are invited to take part in the festival, see some of the various agencies’ equipment, check out demonstrations, and enjoy goodies from area food trucks.

Crawford hopes folks will also offer a word of gratitude to the first-responders on hand.

Later in the day, a special meal and time of recognition will be held for just the county’s first-responders – “a thank you for their service,” Crawford said.

Crawford described these public servants, many of whom are volunteers, as “a selfless group” who step up to find out how they can help and “do what’s best for citizens.”

He also said that Smyth’s first-responders are well trained and educated, able to adapt to changes, and generally “very good” at their work.

At this time, that work includes far more than flue fires and basic rescue calls. The COVID-19 pandemic brought extra weight, especially to emergency medical services providers. All of them, Crawford noted, now go through training and planning on how to handle active shooter and similar threats.

Crawford expressed gratitude to multiple community partners who donated raffle prizes for the first responders and helped in other ways to bring about the festival.

He hopes the festival will become an annual event.