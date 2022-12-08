Northwood Beta Club to host community clothes closet

Northwood High School Beta Club members saw a need in their community and acted to fill it. As part of their service, this Saturday, the students are opening a community clothes closet to everyone who might benefit from it.

Rebecca Wilkinson-Smith, the NHS Beta Club sponsor, said the project is a new one for the club.

She explained that club president, Ava Tuell, initially proposed hosting a clothing drive to resupply the clothes closets at Saltville and Rich Valley elementary schools and Northwood Middle School.

“We had really good response from the students, faculty and staff at NHS, resulting in clothing of all sizes and more than was needed by the schools,” said Wilkinson-Smith.

The club noted that Saltville doesn’t have a community clothes closet similar to what surrounding communities do. “The club members decided that we would have one and see what type of response that we have. Future closets will be based on the response.”

The closet will take place this Saturday, Dec. 10, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. in the NHS cafeteria. It will include clothing in sizes ranging from 2 Toddler through Adult XXL. It will also offer shoes, new stuffed animals, some bedding and personal items.

All items are available for free.

Wilkinson-Smith said the students spent much of a recent Saturday sorting the clothing by size. This Saturday, they’ll get the closet set up.

Students will also accompany her to distribute clothing to the other schools and make sure each school receives what items they requested.

The students, Wilkinson-Smith said, chose to donate any women’s and children’s items that remain after Saturday’s event to Hadassah Home, a shelter in the Atkins area that cares for women.

With the pandemic, Wilkinson-Smith said the club members haven’t been able to undertake many service projects in recent years, but prior to 2020, “they tutored after school at Saltville Elementary and hope to do so again in the spring.”

This past summer, Beta Club members took part in their first post-pandemic project, helping the Town of Saltville by cleaning out, planting, and maintaining all of the flowerbeds and shrubbery in the “Triangle” by the golf course and pool, at the town hall and at town stage area.

They also repainted the Panther Paws in the school crosswalks before homecoming this year.

Wilkinson-Smith reflected, “This is an exceptional group of young people who are always looking for the needs in the community and creatively finding ways to fulfill them.”

One of the pillars of the National Beta Club is service, noted Wilkinson-Smith, who also said, “Our members are to strive for participating in 10 service hours per school year in the club’s service projects.”