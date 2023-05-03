Individuals and pastors in Marion and Smyth County will have the opportunity to join with others Thursday to unite in prayer for the country.

Organized by Ken Heath, who serves as Marion’s director of community and economic development but hosts the National Day of Prayer event as an individual, the time of prayer will take place on May 4 at 8 a.m. at Marion Town Hall’s flagpole. Heath invites local pastors to lead prayer for the community and country during the ceremony that is open to all who wish to take part.

A National Day of Prayer event used to take place at the courthouse, but, Heath said, its organizers didn’t continue the program. He stepped in to fill the void.

“…As long as I’m able, and until someone else steps up, I’ll keep up my personal mission to offer a community service of recognition of the National Day of Prayer on the first Thursday of May, and welcome all to participate as they choose. I’m blessed beyond belief, and I believe in prayer. I just hope to share the opportunity for all those who believe to join together at least once a year to acknowledge this national commemoration,” Heath said Monday. “I just didn’t want this important tradition to disappear from our community…,” he said.

Since he’s hosting the event as a personal project, Heath said, it needs to be scheduled around work hours “so there is a clear separation.” He noted, “It’s always a challenge organizing events with various work and life schedules, and I’ve hosted at noon, at 5:30, at 8:30, and it always comes down to weather for turnout. To me, it’s a ceremonial opportunity to recognize the national event and to gather whomever is able to attend to pray. It certainly doesn’t preclude anyone from praying or gathering anywhere and anytime they’d like. Or, for those that choose, not to pray at all.”

Even during the COVID-19 pandemic, Heath noted that the prayer service was livestreamed.

Organizers trace the National Day of Prayer tradition to a 1775 proclamation by the Continental Congress to set aside a day of prayer. In 1952, the U.S. Congress established an annual day of prayer and, in 1988, that law was amended, designating the National Day of Prayer as the first Thursday in May.

The 2023 theme, Pray Fervently in Righteousness and Avail Much, is based on James 5:16b. It was selected to serve as a reminder of the promise that, “The effective, fervent prayer of a righteous man avails much.”

To learn more, visit https://www.nationaldayofprayer.org/.