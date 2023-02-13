The little beagle was skinny and dirty and several ticks were latched onto his body. Volunteers at Smyth County Animal Shelter worried about his future as potential adopters had shown little interest. Still, when a local rescue’s volunteer foster approached the young dog, he wagged his tail and his eyes seemed hopeful as he trotted to the door.

That’s how Brianna Blevins first remembers the dog who is now known as Archie and who has proven in the 18 or so months since then to possess a special gift.

Blevins wasn’t new to fostering.

“I fostered my first dog back in 2016, thinking I would have a temporary companion in my apartment. However, the temporary companion became a permanent resident, and I officially adopted him within a couple months.”

That dog revealed the importance of rescue fosters and adopters to Blevins.

“After seeing what a great dog he was and knowing his time had been limited at the shelter,” she said, “I became committed to helping others get out of the shelter system. Being involved with the rescue really opened my eyes to the huge need for foster homes, especially in rural areas. Approximately 390,000 dogs are euthanized each year in the U.S. It’s extremely rewarding to know you’ve saved a life and made a difference, even for just one.”

Since that first one, Blevins estimates that she’s fostered about 30 dogs and adopted three.

Getting to Know Archie In a loving home, Archie revealed quickly that he’s “a special character.”

He also loves food.

“One night,” Blevins remembered, “we walked down a street where someone had thrown out a hot dog on the side of the road. It took him weeks to let go of the idea of that hot dog. He would insist on walking that direction each night just in case. Needless to say, he is extremely food motivated.”

That food motivation bolsters training work as does Archie’s “desire to socialize on outings, a motivation to learn, and a calm, steady temperament.”

Describing his personality, Blevins said, “When I first enrolled him in obedience classes, all the other dogs would be barking, playing, and full of energy, and Archie would fall asleep mid-lesson. His trainer has called him a ’10-year-old golden retriever in a two-year-old beagle’s body.’”

Blevins realized Archie possessed a gift.

He thrived in training so much so that he could undertake extra work.

Archie’s GiftLast year, Blevins said, “he braved walkers/medical equipment, crowds, and unpredictable situations to earn his title of ‘therapy dog’ through Pet Partners, an AKC recognized therapy dog organization.”

Now, he and Blevins have teamed up.

She works as an occupational therapist at Kidz at Play Therapy in Marion. She’s been there since 2018 when she earned her Master’s in Occupational Therapy from Emory & Henry’s School of Health Sciences, where she’s now come full circle and is serving as an adjunct faculty member for the Occupational Therapy Department.

Blevins was drawn to the field because of her “desire to help patients complete tasks that are meaningful to them and important for them to function in their daily lives.”

She noted that OT provides rehabilitation in a variety of settings, including skilled nursing facilities, hospitals, schools, and outpatient clinics.

For Blevins the work is fulfilling. She said, “I love seeing children, many of which have developmental disabilities, meet milestones and feel successful in their daily lives. Being able to support families on each of their unique journeys is very rewarding.”

Archie helps many of those children.

“He now comes to work with me… to help provide physical and psychological rehabilitation for children with developmental disabilities, as well as those affected by trauma and anxiety,” Blevins explained.

“Therapy dogs can provide many benefits, more specifically: decreasing anxiety and stress, reducing perceptions of pain, improving movement or motor skills through walks and play, developing empathy and responsibility, and offering unconditional acceptance,” she said.

Blevins offered several examples of how Archie helps youngsters. “A child with fine motor impairments might work with buttons, snaps, or Velcro closures on his harness or equipment, and a child with range of motion restrictions may be motivated to reach to pet Archie, feed him a treat, etc. Teens with intellectual disabilities working on life skills or problem solving might measure his food, work through the steps of giving him a bath, or plan a safe walking route.”

Many of the young patients also connect to Archie’s story.

“In our clinic especially,” Blevins said, “there are many children who are adopted or in the foster care system, and many who have suffered trauma or neglect. Many have responded so well to Archie’s story. His total acceptance of others has helped patients develop the ability to trust and show affection, as well as improve self-esteem.”

Not only does Archie help people, he supports other dogs coming into his home from the shelter.

Blevins said, “Archie has also served as an unofficial emotional support dog to our incoming fosters, who are usually nervous and frightened when they first arrive. Within a few hours, we usually find Archie and the new dog settled together in his big dog bed.”

The Takeaway for All

Blevins wants people “to understand that you don’t have to go buy an expensive puppy in order to get a good dog, and not to judge a book by its cover. There are many ‘hidden gems’ right in your hometown.”

She also recommends fostering to others who care about dogs.

“Fostering,” Blevins declared, “is a great way to decide if you want to adopt a specific dog. If it doesn’t work out, you’ve still saved a life.”