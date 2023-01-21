Marion church offers support group for those who are grieving

A nondenominational support group to help those who are grieving the death of a loved one will start meeting next week.

First United Methodist Church in downtown Marion will offer GriefShare support groups weekly. GriefShare features biblical teaching on grief and related topics. Anyone interested may begin attending the GriefShare group with any session. Each session is self-contained, so individuals do not have to attend in sequence.

To open the group to as many people as possible, the church is offering a morning and an evening session. Individuals may choose between two sessions that are held on Tuesdays: one from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and the other from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

GriefShare will begin Jan. 24 and continue through May 2.

The group will meet in the church conference room accessed via the church office entrance. FUMC is at 115 South Church Street

For more information, call 276-783-5194.