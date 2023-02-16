A $3.4 million proposed outdoor recreation park in Marion got a major push forward thanks to the infusion of a $1.7 million federal grant.

The money will be used to develop Callan Drive Recreational Park.

Monday evening, Town Manager Bill Rush described the grant as “a once-in-a-lifetime” opportunity. He called the town’s pursuit of the National Park Service (NPS) funds as a “Hail Mary” and lauded Ken Heath, community and economic development director, and his staff for their work that won the award.

Speaking of the park’s “very ambitious plan,” Heath declared, “We have landed the fish.”

He told the council that the park would “improve the health and lifestyle of the community.”

As described in planning documents, the park will feature two softball fields, three soccer fields, a playground with picnic tables and benches, and more than 3,100 linear feet of five-foot wide walking trails. As well, plans call for an amphitheater to be developed in the former rock quarry. Rush has previously said the quarry forms a natural outdoor theater.

Additionally, upgrades will be made to the existing dog park plus extra parking and restrooms will be added along with lighting, fencing, and “a ‘living fence’ landscape to prevent visitors from venturing into dangerous areas near the former quarry.”

A park access road will be needed.

In 2019, the town, after having the land under option for several years, acquired the old quarry property that lies next to the developing neighborhood near Emory & Henry College’s Marion campus. While some of the land is being used for municipal projects, the town has long eyed transforming much of the site into a multi-use recreation area.

Grant documents said, “The development of Callan Drive Recreation Park will provide a nature-based recreational green space in the center of town, providing an asset sorely needed by the town of Marion. The Town ranked natural areas, parks, trails and playing fields as most needed, with outdoor recreation also being a top priority for citizens. The new Park will give town citizens equitable access to park lands and play fields and address their most urgent recreational concerns.”

The grant does require the town to also invest $1.7 million into the park.

Town officials are exploring using the property’s $500,000 acquisition cost and ongoing work at the park site as part of the match.

Monday, Rush asked the council to accept the grant and allocate up to $1 million from Marion’s special project fund, which was created largely with pandemic relief money, to the project. The council unanimously approved the actions.

The Virginia Department of Conservation & Recreation is handling the grant disbursement, which comes from the NPS Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF) Grants.

The LWCF began in 1965 and is used to acquire new federal recreation lands and has provided thousands of grants to state and local governments.