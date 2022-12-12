Former Marion Mets player bolsters museum's collection

Smyth County’s museum can better tell the story of baseball in the community thanks to a loan from former Marion Mets catcher Jim McGregor.

McGregor recently visited Marion again to serve as the Christmas parade’s grand marshal. McGregor, who played for the minor league Marion Mets in 1967, wanted to represent the about 476 players who played for the New York Mets farm team from June 23, 1965 to Aug. 31, 1976.

Over those dozen years, McGregor said about 29,000 people attended the games, or about 800 per game. That strong attendance, he said, was reflective of Marion’s spirit.

Looking back, McGregor, a longtime educator, declared, “Marion treated us well.”

He noted that on average 39 players came to Marion each year with most between the ages for 18 and 21. To turn them all loose on the town, McGregor observed, was a big risk. And, he said, “Marion took that risk.”

With great fondness, McGregor remembered the line that announcer Bob Garnett used to launch each game. Garnett, also the head of Marion Mets association, opened each game with this declaration: “Good evening ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Marion Stadium, home of the Mets, where the stars of tomorrow shine tonight.”

At a reception in his honor at the Smyth County museum last week, McGregor said, “We players thought that was the greatest thing in the world.”

McGregor celebrated the Mets’ history in Marion by presenting a framed collage of photos and words to Marion Mayor David Helms and businessman Bill Thompson, who orchestrated the one-time player’s visit to the community.

Among the photos was one of Hall of Famer Nolan Ryan, who pitched in Marion. Garnett was featured in another image and another celebrated James Raymond Plummer, a Marion native who served as a bat and water boy for the Mets and then worked his way up to the Major League team’s New York office. The Marion High School graduate also played on two of the school’s district champion teams in 1968 and 1969. Plummer’s obituary said, “He had been with the New York Mets’ organization since he was Nolan Ryan’s minor league bat boy in 1965.”

McGregor celebrated Thompson as an ambassador for Marion. He and Thompson connected earlier this year. As a catcher, McGregor had a good view of the outfield billboards most every home game night, but one of the billboards impacted him more than others. It promoted Marion’s Brodie Thompson & Sons Inc. Tire Store. Jim truly took to the name “Brodie,” so much so that he gave it to one of his sons, Scott Brodie. His son liked the moniker enough to pass it on to one of his daughters.

As McGregor relayed the story to his granddaughter, he wondered if the Church Street tire store was still in business. He did some quick research and found today’s Thompson Tire.

The next day, Jim called the Marion business. Bill Thompson, Brodie’s son, answered the phone.

At last week’s reception, Thompson said, “What a thrill that someone would name their child after my father.”

Of Marion, McGregor said, “This is a great town.” He noted that people would approach him on the street, asking if he was the former player.

McGregor also loaned several items to the museum, including his glove, bat, Marion Mets’ cap and shirt.

Anna Leigh DeBord, the historical society’s president, said the organization is delighted to exhibit the items. She noted that prior to McGregor’s loan the museum only had one Mets’ item – a pair of pajamas sent to the players from Harwood Manufacturing one Christmas.

McGregor plans to contact some of his friends and add to the museum’s collection.

Of McGregor, Helms treasured the memories, history, and conversations. He told the Marion Town Council Monday evening that McGregor had “a lot of great stories to tell.”

The mayor also showed off the collage and promised to find a good place to display it.