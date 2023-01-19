Song of the Mountains to start taping 19th season

Song of the Mountains will launch season 19 on Saturday, Feb. 4, at The Lincoln Theatre in Marion by paying tribute and memory to the “Queen of Country Music,” the late and great Loretta Lynn.

Emily Portman will sing and perform the songs of the late country music icon backed by Loretta Lynn’s actual band “The Coalminers,” who provided the music for her the last 27 years of her career.

“We are very fortunate to have this show in our area and be able to tape it for later broadcast on public television,”said Tim White, the show’s host and executive coordinator. “This promises to be a very entertaining night of music and nostalgia for all country music and Loretta Lynn fans,” he said.

“Having ‘The Coalminers’ who were Loretta Lynn’s band adds a very special flavor to the evening,” said White, adding, “Emily Portman truly brings to life Loretta Lynns hits such as, You’re Lookin’ At Country, You Ain’t Woman Enough (To Take My Man), Don’t Come Home A’Drinkin’, Coal Miner’s Daughter and others.

Two additional groups will open the show on Feb. 4.

Becky Buller will make a return appearance on Song of the Mountains. Buller is a multi-instrumentalist, singer, and songwriter from St. James, Minn., who has traversed the globe over performing bluegrass music to underwrite her insatiable songwriting habit. Her compositions can be heard on records by Ricky Skaggs, Rhonda Vincent and Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver, to name just a few.

Buller has written songs for Grammy award-winning albums: she co-wrote “Freedom,” the lead-off track of The Infamous Stringdusters 2018 Grammy-winning album Laws of Gravity as well as “The Shaker” on The Travelin’ McCoury’s self-titled release that brought home the 2019 Best Bluegrass Grammy.

Equally passionate about bluegrass music education, Buller has more than 20 years of experience, teaching fiddle, singing, and songwriting, both privately and at workshops and camps around the world.

She currently serves on the board of the IBMA Foundation.

Buller calls Manchester, Tenn., her adopted hometown, where she lives with husband, Jeff Haley, and daughter, Romy.

The ETSU Bluegrass Progression Band is directed by Jason Leek, who is a veteran of bluegrass and voice. He performed in the past with the legendary Doyle Lawson and Quicksilver as bassist and vocalist.

The ETSU Bluegrass Progression Band is comprised of talented student performers, who also tour the world playing music professionally and are highly sought-after musicians.

Song of the Mountains presents concert tapings every month at the Lincoln Theatre in Marion. The concerts are taped for broadcast across America on public television.

The Feb. 4 tickets are available online and at the box office.

For more information, visit www.songofthemountains.org or call 276-783-6092.

The next Song of the Mountains taping will be on Saturday, March 4, and will feature the music of Nothin’ Fancy and others.

The concert series is underwritten by the Town of Marion, the Ellis Family Foundation including the General Francis Marion Hotel, Bank of Marion, Ballad Health, the Heart of Appalachia Tourism Authority, Virginia Tourism Corporation “Virginia is for Music Lovers,” Blue Ridge Country 98.1 WBRF Radio and Bryant Label Co.

Song of the Mountains through its overseeing non-profit, Appalachian Music Heritage Foundation, is a non-profit 501c3 organization.

Song of the Mountains is recognized as the official television show for the state of Virginia.