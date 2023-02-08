Tuesday afternoon, Brian Walker put an emphasis on service and stewardship as he officially announced that he’s seeking the Democratic nomination for Smyth County’s commissioner of revenue.

Walker launched his candidacy with a gathering at Marion’s Lincoln Theatre, where he serves the board of directors.

Before Walker spoke, he was introduced by Susie Jennings, a Marion Town Council member and an active participant in the county Democratic Party. She described Walker as “a young man who has offered his life to service.”

Jennings ticked off a variety of Walker’s accomplishments from serving as SCA president at Marion Senior High to spending 25 years working with the public to spearheading the work to get a $13,000 grant to build a playground at Oak Point Elementary.

While Walker lived away from Smyth County for a time, he said, “I always knew I’d make my way back home.” He moved back in 2011.

In 2015, Walker joined Royal Building Products, where he manages a team of customer service representatives. There, he said, he learned important lessons such as surrounding yourself with good people, giving them the necessary tools to do their job, and then letting them work.

Noting that the Smyth County commissioner’s office is today one of the best trained in the state, Walker promised to retain its current staff and maintain the high level of training that is now in place. He promised to recognize Commissioner of the Revenue Jeff Richardson’s legacy.

He also vowed to uphold the legacy his uncle Richard Walker established when he held the office. Now 95, Richard was present at Brian’s announcement.

Brian Walker emphasized that his family has served the community for generations in other positions such as postmaster and educators.

“For 40 plus years,” Brian Walker said, “Smyth County has had one of the top commissioner’s offices and staff in the entire State of Virginia. I vow that I will continue to carry on the high standards set forth by my predecessors, while moving the office into the future.”

He promised to be engaged with constituents, be transparent, and use technology to make business with the office as easy and convenient as possible.

With young and old and people of multiple races attending Tuesday’s gathering, Brian Walker said he was encouraged to “see people from all walks of life.”

Brian Walker also said he would work with the stakeholders impacted by the office, including the board of supervisors, the three towns, small businesses and larger corporations, and citizens.

Should he be elected next November, Walker said he will be a “steward of the office.” He added, “It will never be my office. It’s not Jeff Richardson’s office. It’s Smyth County’s office.”

While it is an elected position, Brian Walker said he doesn’t look at the office “as a political job.”

He acknowledged that he’s been interested in serving as commissioner since his uncle held the post in the 1980s.

As for his nephew, Richard Walker described him as “a good boy.” Richard also lauded Brian’s business background, saying that’s important for the role.

Brian Walker lives in Marion with his wife, Julie, and son Miles, who attends Oak Point Elementary School. He is a member of First United Methodist Church and serves as a volunteer coach for Upward and Rec Department sports. He is also a member and recent president of the Marion Morning Rotary Club and serves on the Phillip Michael Smythe Scholarship Foundation.

Also attending the Tuesday gathering were all of the constitutional officers who are Democrats, including Roy Evans, commonwealth’s attorney; John Graham, clerk of court; Tom Burkett, treasurer; and Richardson.

As for the months to come, Brian Walker said he’s looking forward to meeting community members.

For more information about Brian Walker, visit walkerforsmyth.com, or the campaign Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/BrianWalkerForCommissioner.

Two individuals have announced that they’re vying for the local Republican nomination for commissioner, Bradley Powers and Dr. Teddie (Joe) Snodgrass.