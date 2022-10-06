 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Bristol company is developing key gateway to Marion commercial site

  • 0

A coat of paint made a stunning difference to a highly visible building on Commerce Street as travelers using Interstate 81’s Exit 45 enter the town of Marion. That entrance is one that town officials have long worked to improve, recognizing it as a key access route to the community.

The rehabilitation work on the commercial site at 208 Commerce St. is being undertaken by its new owners, a pair of brothers from Bristol.

On the site Wednesday, Chad King, one of the brothers and an owner of King Commercial Properties, said they plan to put office spaces into the about 15,000-square-foot building as well possibly some retail space and apartments.

Recognizing the possibility of delays with supply chain and labor issues, Chad King said he hopes the building can be occupied in about six months.

When asked what brought the Bristol businessmen to Marion, Chad King said the demand for development and the cooperative nature of town officials. He lauded the town for its achievements in downtown growth and vitality.

People are also reading…

Going through the building, he said, they’d found the artifacts of an auto parts store and feed store.

Ken Heath, Marion’s community and economic development director, said he first knew the building as the Fox Window and Awning building, later housing Marion Office Supply, and lastly Handy Graphics.   

He’s delighted with the renovations and potential. Heath said, “It’s fantastic to see another historic property rehabilitated and brought back to use with a nice, attractive façade, new jobs, and new opportunities for town – especially right on the gateway to our community. I can’t wait to see what the King brothers are going to bring to town!”

Boutique partners

In other downtown business news this week, two boutiques have now put their businesses together under one roof.

Lou & Co and The Daisy Boutique are now open at 118 East Main St. in downtown Marion, right next to the Wooden Pickle restaurant.

Lou & Co. is owned by Olivia Bales and has operated as a pop-up shop at local events for the past few years.

The Daisy Boutique, owned by Haley Peake, relocated from The Centre Square building to this new retail spot.

Both businesses have a social media presence where current inventory, sales, specials, and business hours can be found.

“We are delighted to welcome another new business to town,” said Marion Mayor David Helms in a news release. “These two young ladies represent the best of what Marion is becoming – local young folks stepping into leadership roles in our community, and we wish them the very best.”

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Smyth, WCC partner to bring technical ed center to Marion

Smyth, WCC partner to bring technical ed center to Marion

A Marion building that over the years housed multiple vehicle dealerships, but has most recently sat vacant, is on its way to becoming a technical education center. A move that local economic development planners believe will bolster the community and help its residents get the training necessary for better paying jobs.

Fleet Hower: Still keeping the long view

Fleet Hower: Still keeping the long view

Fleet Hower can zero in on a goal with an intensity that leads to records that don’t easily fall. More than 20 years after he set the cross country course record at Sugar Hollow, he returned there Thursday. The Marion Senior High grad knows that one day someone will break his running time, but it wasn’t last week.

Chilhowie festival celebrates return of apples to region

Chilhowie festival celebrates return of apples to region

For years, Chilhowie’s Apple Festival was celebrating its heritage as a major apple-growing community. The orchards had long since disappeared from the landscape. However, today apples with Chilhowie roots are flourishing and becoming part of a growing industry.

Marion's chili championship returns Saturday

April Keesling has spent the last 23 or so years perfecting the chili recipe that took the 2021 People’s Choice Award at Marion’s championship. Her recipe traces its roots back to Virginia Heights, a landmark Wytheville eatery celebrated for its home-style cooking.

Smyth, WCC partner to bring technical ed center to Marion (copy) (copy) (copy)

Smyth, WCC partner to bring technical ed center to Marion (copy) (copy) (copy)

A Marion building that over the years housed multiple vehicle dealerships, but has most recently sat vacant, is on its way to becoming a technical education center. A move that local economic development planners believe will bolster the community and help its residents get the training necessary for better paying jobs.