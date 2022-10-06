Bristol company is developing key gateway to Marion commercial site

A coat of paint made a stunning difference to a highly visible building on Commerce Street as travelers using Interstate 81’s Exit 45 enter the town of Marion. That entrance is one that town officials have long worked to improve, recognizing it as a key access route to the community.

The rehabilitation work on the commercial site at 208 Commerce St. is being undertaken by its new owners, a pair of brothers from Bristol.

On the site Wednesday, Chad King, one of the brothers and an owner of King Commercial Properties, said they plan to put office spaces into the about 15,000-square-foot building as well possibly some retail space and apartments.

Recognizing the possibility of delays with supply chain and labor issues, Chad King said he hopes the building can be occupied in about six months.

When asked what brought the Bristol businessmen to Marion, Chad King said the demand for development and the cooperative nature of town officials. He lauded the town for its achievements in downtown growth and vitality.

Going through the building, he said, they’d found the artifacts of an auto parts store and feed store.

Ken Heath, Marion’s community and economic development director, said he first knew the building as the Fox Window and Awning building, later housing Marion Office Supply, and lastly Handy Graphics.

He’s delighted with the renovations and potential. Heath said, “It’s fantastic to see another historic property rehabilitated and brought back to use with a nice, attractive façade, new jobs, and new opportunities for town – especially right on the gateway to our community. I can’t wait to see what the King brothers are going to bring to town!”

Boutique partners

In other downtown business news this week, two boutiques have now put their businesses together under one roof.

Lou & Co and The Daisy Boutique are now open at 118 East Main St. in downtown Marion, right next to the Wooden Pickle restaurant.

Lou & Co. is owned by Olivia Bales and has operated as a pop-up shop at local events for the past few years.

The Daisy Boutique, owned by Haley Peake, relocated from The Centre Square building to this new retail spot.

Both businesses have a social media presence where current inventory, sales, specials, and business hours can be found.

“We are delighted to welcome another new business to town,” said Marion Mayor David Helms in a news release. “These two young ladies represent the best of what Marion is becoming – local young folks stepping into leadership roles in our community, and we wish them the very best.”