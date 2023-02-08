For Smyth County residents interested in becoming an EMT, an opportunity exists to get the necessary training without paying tuition.

The county is covering the cost for residents to attend the Smyth County Fire-Rescue Academy’s first EMS-oriented class. The tuition is $750.

The EMT training course will begin Feb. 15 and run through June 3 at the Chilhowie Training Classroom Building, which is behind the VDOT building.

Classes will be held on Mondays and Wednesdays from 6-10 p.m. and occasional Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Students must be 16 years old as of Feb. 15 and have a reliable tablet or computer with internet access.

Prior to starting the course’ clinical ride time, students must possess a current CPR card that was awarded following hands-on skills demonstration.

The class, which is limited to 15 students, will be taught by Logan Ashlin, a full-time firefighter and paramedic with Chilhowie Fire-EMS. Ashlin holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Emergency Services. On the class website, he said, “The reason I became an Educational Coordinator is due to wanting to help better my community for people who are in need.”

Recently, Curtis Crawford, the county’s emergency services coordinator, spoke of this class as a high priority for local officials as they work to strengthen the provision of emergency medical services.

State EMS scholarships may also be available for the course.

For more information or to apply, visit www.smythcoemtclass.com. Registration deadline is Feb. 12 at 5 p.m.