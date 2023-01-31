New Smyth EMS responders are expected to respond to first calls Wednesday

The county’s new EMS agency is expected to answer its first calls Wednesday.

Thursday evening, the Smyth County Board of Supervisors OK’d last minute steps to get Smyth County Fire & Rescue ready to operate from Atkins as of Feb. 1.

After no one spoke at a public hearing on EMS fees, the supervisors approved the proposed schedule that sets costs at $800 for basic life support, $1,000 for advanced life support-1, $1,200 for advanced life support-2, and $17 per mile for ground transport.

County Administrator Shawn Utt told the supervisors that those fees are compatible with those of other county EMS agencies. The amounts will be billed to insurance and Medicare, he said.

Utt also said that patients without insurance will be billed but county residents won’t be subject to collections. “We’re not looking to put anyone in bankruptcy,” he said.

The supervisors also voted to enter a monthly lease with the Don Bales Estate to lease a property adjacent to the Atkins Fire Department for about $1,500 a month. The site will provide a temporary location for crew quarters and office space.

Officials had planned for the new EMS service to begin operations Jan. 1. However, earlier this month, Curtis Crawford, the county’s emergency services coordinator, attributed the delay to challenges with filling the six full-time and multiple part-time positions.

On Jan. 17, Utt said the county had hired the sixth person for the full-time posts. The first-responders will be county employees.

The new fire and rescue service, Crawford has repeatedly emphasized, is meant to support existing first-responders as call numbers grow and is not a criticism of their performance.

Multiple county EMS agencies are experiencing an ongoing increase in calls, sometimes by as much as 20%. Among those services is Marion, which encompasses Atkins in its EMS response area.

Marion is regularly experiencing multiple calls at one time. With a station in Atkins, Crawford has previously said, the Smyth responders can support Marion’s team. As well, an Atkins station can also back up Sugar Grove first-responders by traveling Nick’s Creek Road to that community. Additionally, he said, the stretch of Interstate 81 between the Groseclose and Atkins exits experiences numerous vehicle crashes.

Crawford has also pointed to the multiple industries in Atkins and the need to have first-responders immediately available should an incident occur.

However, he emphasized in November and again this month, “We’re just there to supplement the system… to help out.”

The county has been exploring options to bolster county EMS since early 2019.

While the agency’s name includes fire, at this point, Utt said the focus is on supporting the county’s EMS departments. “We’ll be there to support, not supplant,” he emphasized.