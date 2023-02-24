Geologists are at work updating maps that are used by citizens, developers, planners and builders. This year, their field work will bring Virginia Energy geologists to the Rural Retreat and Groseclose areas of Smyth and Wythe counties.

Officials note that the team of Virginia Department of Energy geologists may need to access private property as they gather data.

The effort is part of a multi-year federally funded project with the United States Geologic Survey (USGS) STATEMAP program, or Earth MRI (Mapping Resource Initiative) program, according to Tarah Kesterson of Virginia Energy.

This year’s research area includes the greater Richmond area and the Interstate-81 corridor.

Keterson explained that the geologists “visit field areas to look at the exposed rock so they can see what’s there. These maps are mostly used for land and resource planning. Everyday folks can use this information to locate springs, sinkholes, know if there might be radon and other basic what’s-under-our-feet type of information.”

The geologists map critical information such as faults in the earth and evaluate the potential for geologic hazards such as landslides and earthquakes.

A Virginia Energy news release also noted that the geologists “often look along streams or outcrops — which are areas where rock is exposed. Geologists may take small samples back to their lab for testing.”

When the geologists need to access private property, they’ll notify landowners. They all carry identification and “are fully insured and covered under the Code of Virginia to perform these duties.”

The geologists will also share a card, “Geology Field Mapping in Virginia,” that explains more about their work.

The geologists are equipped with some basic tools – a rock hammer, compass, and iPad or cell phone – as they identify the type and age of bedrock, water and mineral resources, and other “natural occurring conditions that you may want to be aware exist here.”

A basic description of their work says, “Virginia’s team of geologists is currently in the field to create maps that tells us what is under our feet.”

These maps are used for planning transportation and utility routes, land use, groundwater protections and the location of facilities ranging from schools to landfills.

The Earth MRI project is also looking for undiscovered deposits of critical and strategic minerals.

The USGS explains that the country is completely “dependent on imports for 21 critical mineral commodities and is at least 50-percent dependent on imports for another 28 critical mineral commodities.”

Locating undiscovered deposits “could reduce U.S. mineral import dependence, thereby strengthening national security, creating jobs within the private sector, and generating ancillary economic and social benefits.”

All of the mapping information is available to the public via the Virginia Energy website. The USGS website is at www.usgs.gov.

Anyone with questions or concerns about the geologic field mapping research may call 434-951-6240 or email vaenergy@energy.virginia.gov.