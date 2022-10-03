Marion's chili championship returns Saturday

April Keesling has spent the past 23 or so years perfecting the chili recipe that took the 2021 People’s Choice Award at Marion’s championship. Her recipe traces its roots back to Virginia Heights, a landmark Wytheville eatery celebrated for its home-style cooking.

Keesling, a longtime Marion Fire-EMS member, explained that Nancy, then a cook in her 80s at Virginia Heights, taught her how to make the chili after the pair had worked together to create hot dog chili.

Over the years, Keesling prepared and served the dish to her family. Her twin sons and daughter ranked it as one of their favorite foods.

As she cooked it over and over, Keesling “tweaked the recipe with ingredients I liked.”

Preparing meals for family and friends is far more than just fixing food for Keesling.

“I love to cook,” she said. “It’s a Southern thing. It’s how we show love.”

At the firehouse, Keesling and her partner often prepare breakfast. With call numbers constantly on the rise for Marion Fire-EMS, she said, “It’s the one meal we know we’ll get.”

In the past, she extended her cooking to the Marion Police Department, cooking enchiladas for them.

As for her chili recipe, Keesling described it as fairly traditional with meat, black and kidney beans, tomato sauce and seasonings.

Her recipe magic seem to lie in those spices and seasonings. With good-natured laughter, Keesling wouldn’t budge in giving away her secrets.

The firefighter-EMS provider described her chili as possessing “a little heat and a whole lot of flavor.”

Last year, Keesling noted that the Marion Fire-EMS team ran out of chili so they’ll be fixing an extra pot this year to serve to those who buy the $5 tasting opportunity during the Saturday cook-off. She’ll be joined by cooks Alice Neal and Roger Tilson. Other department members will join the cooks to serve the chili. Tasting begins at 6 p.m. Awards will be announced at 9 p.m.

As the community comes out to sample the recipes and enjoy the day’s concerts and other activities, Keesling enjoys the socializing and noted, “It gets the whole department together. We go from one family to another.”

As importantly, she said, the department gets to see the community in a good time, when they so often see people in their worst moments.

Marion Fire-EMS is one of the cook-off’s longest participating teams. Out of its 36 years, the agency has taken part for at least 15, Keesling estimated.

She urged everyone to “come sample. We need your vote!”

This year, she may also be hoping for a bit more sleep prior to cooking. Last year, she’d come off a 24-hour shift and went straight to the chili championship. She said the event was fun, but afterward she slept for 12 hours straight.

Ken Heath, Marion’s community and economic development director and event organizer, said the annual festival is coming together well. So far, he said, nine teams have signed up for the cook-off. They’ll still take entries for another day or two, he noted.

With the town council and Virginia Department of Health working together, Heath noted that teams don’t need a VDH permit this year. Food safety is overseen by the town.

Heath has spoken with the bands and said they’re all excited, including a new addition to the lineup that’s a longtime favorite, Phantom.

“Unfortunately, Davidson’s ‘Blue Moon’ band had to cancel due to illness,” said Heath in a Monday announcement. “So we are truly excited to bring Phantom back again this year as part of our festivities.”

The Swizzle Sticks will kick off the music at 3 p.m. bringing Motown and Beach Music to the downtown. At 5 p.m., Phantom will perform. Then, at 7 p.m., The Soul Men Blue Brothers Tribute will take the Main Street stage.

Admission is free for the concerts.

Community information booths, food trucks, beer gardens, and restaurant specials are all expected to be part of Saturday’s activities as will craft vendors at the General Francis Marion Hotel.

The block party and chili championship run from 3-10 p.m.

Heath said that town staff and Downtown Marion volunteers have been putting on the festival for so long that “we know how to create a good time.”

“It’s the perfect time of the year,” said Heath. “With the autumn foliage reaching peak viewing season, a bit of chill in the air, it’s a great time to enjoy some chili and live music on Main Street. Best of all, admission is free. Bring a lawn chair and come enjoy.”

For additional information, contact Heath at kheath@marionva.org or 276-378-5026.