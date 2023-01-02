Smyth leaders share their top goals for 2023

Developing a potential new lab school to give high school students the opportunity to explore a health-care career, ensuring the best for citizen tax dollars when laying the groundwork for a $10 million county expenditure, and bringing stars to entertain the community are just a few of the goals county leaders have set for 2023.

As we’re only hours away from the start of the New Year, we asked several leaders to share their top objectives.

Smyth County SchoolsDr. Dennis Carter, Smyth County School System’s superintendent, noted that an application for a planning grant to support a lab school’s development was filed just before Christmas.

The lab school, he said, would give students the opportunity to get a jumpstart on education for a medical career.

The school, which would serve multiple jurisdictions, would be housed at the Henderson school in Marion with the Emory & Henry School of Health Sciences serving as the clinical location for students. “This initiative,” Carter said, “is a collaborative approach” between the E&H School of Health Sciences, the Smyth County, Wythe County, Washington County, and Bristol school systems, Virginia Highlands and Wytheville community colleges, the Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center, and the A. Linwood Holton Governor’s School.

“The lab school will provide 10th-grade students an opportunity to receive instruction with a medical overlay,” explained Carter. Then, “beginning in 11th grade, students will identify a behavioral health pathway or a medical pathway. The intent of the program is to help our students gain experiential knowledge within these fields and to help them transition to higher education within these fields to graduate and return home to serve our communities.”

No matter what students’ future plans are, the school system wants to support them. Carter said, “Our continued focus for the new year is to help each student find their pathway to become successful adults. We have a robust Career and Technical Center that provides a multitude of offerings to students. We also have Advanced Placement and Dual Enrollment offerings to help students gain college credit and experiences to help them achieve success in higher education.”

Smyth County

Public safety and economic development were top of mind for County Administrator Shawn Utt as he reflected on 2023 goals.

First on his list is the launch and anticipated growth of Smyth County Fire & EMS.

The new first-responder agency for Smyth County is expected to begin operations in a matter of days with a new EMS station in Atkins. County officials are keenly aware of the impact escalating call numbers and the lack of volunteers are having on existing first-responders.

“…We are working hard to help the existing EMS agencies that each town is operating. The Atkins station should serve as a strong back-up to the towns and we hope to be able to build off that in the future,” Utt said.

Also, on the public safety front, Utt said that a second key goal is continuing the work to upgrade the radio system that provides communication for and connects law enforcement, EMS, fire and other agencies.

“Our current system is over a decade old and is beyond its anticipated lifespan,” said Utt, who noted that the county’s EMS coordinator, Curtis Crawford, has been working with the county’s Public Safety Committee on a request for proposals.

In February, Utt hopes officials can present three plans to the board of supervisors and then issue the go-ahead on the selected plan by April.

“This is going to be one of the largest investments in public safety the County has ever embarked on,” Utt said, noting that the anticipated cost is roughly $10 million.

The new communication system’s actual rollout is anticipated to take 18 to 24 months, but, in 2023, Utt said, “…We’ll lay the groundwork early this year and have to work hard to make sure whatever we do doesn’t negatively impact our current operations.”

Also on the county administrator’s list is growing economic development opportunities. He said, “We will be looking to expand what we do for small and large businesses alike, both existing and prospective ones.”

Utt also said he’d “like to build on the successes of our ‘Smyth Strong Team’ of Tourism (Amanda Livingston), Chamber (Sarah Gillespie) and County Economic Development (Kendra Hayden). Combined with what Marion Downtown and Ken Heath have been accomplishing, we have folks who have proven to be a great team when it comes to coming up with ideas that help make Smyth County, including all three towns, stronger as a whole.”

Marion

Joining Utt in taking an all-encompassing perspective on community development is Marion Town Manager Bill Rush.

Among his top goals, Rush included one “to strengthen the working relationship with Smyth County and the other towns on mutually beneficial services and endeavors.”

He also cited continuing efforts to enhance public safety.

Economic development is never far from local leaders’ minds. Rush noted that key goals remain to “keeping… Downtown businesses vibrant” and bolstering tourism.

Another major goal is continuing to upgrade Marion’s infrastructure, including the town’s aging water and sewer system. The ongoing Comprehensive Infrastructure Replacement Program (CIRP) was launched in 2016 to update both systems. When CIRP was launched, officials noted that, in some cases, the town system’s pipes dated back to the 1940s and were beginning to crumble.

Saltville

Brian Martin, Saltville’s town manager, also put his focus on projects that include an improved digital presence, new recreation and tourism opportunities, downtown revitalization and work to attract and support younger residents.

High on his goal list is to get the efforts under way to cleanup blighted properties in the town, while also exploring opportunities to revitalize housing in the town. Most of Saltville’s housing, Martin said, is 50 years or older.

Along with new housing, Martin said the town wants to address the lack of child care in the Saltville. Quite a few young families are moving in, he said, and without options for child care, officials fear they could choose to relocate.

Martin also sees working with the county and the public library system to study a new location for the Saltville branch as vital. The library, he said, has outgrown its building and a new site is needed.

Two projects that are connected to recreation and economic development are also on tap for Saltville.

The first is to begin construction on Phase I for the campground-RV park to be built where the old town shop is now located.

The second such goal that Martin cited is to continue work to complete the Salt Trail, which needs just one mile completed to connect the sections between Saltville and Glade Spring. The 8.7 mile trail is a rails-to-trails project that is accessible to walkers and bicyclists.

Future plans, Martin said, may include bicycle lanes.

This project, he said, is Saltville’s number-one economic development project. He wants to bolster relationships with landowners along the trail and other involved localities.

Martin noted that Saltville is a town in both Smyth and Washington counties.

The town manager also wants to upgrade Saltville’s digital presence, including its social media, as well as its printed informational and promotional materials. Martin particularly would like to highlight the town’s businesses perhaps through video conversations shared on Saltville’s website.

Chilhowie

Chilhowie’s online face to the world is a top priority for Chilhowie’s town manager, John Clark.

The town’s existing website is not user friendly, said Clark, noting that a redesign is long overdue.

In 2023, he said, Chilhowie will be working with Green Spring Collaborative on the project that is estimated to cost $8,500. Clark expects the redesign to be complete by April.

Infrastructure is also an ongoing emphasis for Chilhowie. In 2023, Clark said, the town will be taking on a $3.2 million project to address rainwater and other substances flowing into and infiltrating the town’s systems. Such inflow and infiltration drives up treatment costs and is not environmentally friendly, Clark noted.

The project will be at least 50% grant with the other portion covered by a low-interest 30-year loan.

In March or April, Clark hopes the town will be ready to bid out the work necessary to develop a splashpad near the old high school. The recreation area will include bathrooms and a picnic area. Clark hopes the about $250,000 project will be complete in the summer. The Smyth County Community Foundation has committed $125,000 to the project.

Another project that is expected to benefit recreation and tourism is a new dog park. Clark said it will include a walking trail.

In addition to local users, town officials hope the dog park will attract Interstate 81 travelers who want to stretch their legs and those of their canine companions and then take the time to pick up a meal and get fuel in the town.

Work is already under way on the dog park and Clark expects it to be complete in a matter of months.

Clark is also anticipating the opening of the Fire-EMS training building in Chilhowie, early in ’23. A county and town project, the training center was largely funded by federal pandemic relief funds.

In 2023, Clark said the town expects delivery of several trucks paid for with relief dollars, including a new ladder truck and a new pumper truck for the fire department. The two specialty trucks carry a price tag of $2.1 million.

Law Enforcement

Sheriff Chip Shuler said his office’s goals focus on continuing “to provide the best law enforcement/community services as possible to the citizens of Smyth County.”

To do so, the sheriff emphasized keeping his staff well trained and equipped and respected. “I am proud of the Smyth County Sheriff’s Office and our accomplishments and look forward to what the future has in store for us all. I promise that we will always be there when our community needs us!”

In his reflections, Shuler cited his staff and their daily work. He broke down the department by sections, describing their duties.

“I will begin with my two process servers. These two deputies serve hundreds of civil process every week — subpoenas, debt warrants, show cause from our three courts, and the list goes on. They also escort most all funeral processions, and will answer law enforcement calls for service when needed.”

“I then go to my courthouse staff who provide security for everyone inside the building and the surrounding grounds. They also provide transports for inmates, juveniles, and mental health (all but two are part-time).”

“My SROs protect our children and school personnel every day. We are so fortunate to have an SRO in each of our public schools and, most recently, have been able to put a second in Marion Middle School.”

“I go on to my investigators. These four guys work all major crime (shootings, stabbings, sex offenses…). Much of their time is spent investigating crimes against children and, from my personal experience, these are the offenses that keep you up at night.”

“Our narcotics unit, which is a part of investigations, spends countless hours working major drug offenses throughout the entire county — towns included. Both of these investigators are assigned to federal task forces, one with the DEA and one with the FBI. We are concentrating on disrupting the supply of methamphetamine and fentanyl coming into Smyth County.”

“The patrol division takes every call coming into dispatch; they are the backbone – 12-hour shifts, 24/7, 451 square miles, 28,000+ citizens. They work so hard to keep everyone safe.”

“Dispatch: it all begins there. They answer the phone when that call for help is made, making sure the proper response (police, fire, rescue) gets to where they need to be. They also now are Emergency Medical Dispatch (EMD) certified to help those in need before help arrives.”

“Lastly, my command/administrative staff. They make sure operations run smoothly, taking care of policy and procedure, finances, equipment, and so on… I am blessed beyond measure with some of the best people I have ever known to be part of our team/family. In conclusion, I can’t really just put my finger on one thing, it’s truly a team effort….”

Arts

For The Lincoln Theatre in 2023, Tracy Thompson, executive director, said the “focus for the upcoming year is to continue bringing big names to the theatre. In 2022, The Lincoln Theatre hosted Crystal Gayle, Sister Hazel, Lorrie Morgan, James Gregory, and many others to our stage. We look forward to another star-studded season with Gene Watson, Big Head Todd and the Monsters, Raleigh Ringers, and more!”

Noting that there are still contracts to be signed and arrangements to work out, Thompson urged people to “keep an eye out for more information on our website or stop by Lola’s at The Lincoln.” (Please see a separate article on The Lincoln’s ’23 plans in this edition.)

At The Henderson School in Marion, Catherine Schrenker, director, wants to continue efforts to have the school’s programs benefit the community in a variety of ways.

She also wants to “take what we have here and strengthen and build it up.” Schrenker especially cited the guitar and fiddle making workshops that continue to grow in recognition. The program is expected to soon be featured in Bluegrass Unlimited, a magazine. The director is already booking classes in 2024 and believes that soon The Henderson’s programs “will be internationally recognized.”