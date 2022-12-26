Artic cold impacts power, water systems throughout Smyth County

With the air temperature dropping to around -5 in the wee hours of Christmas morning and wind chills intensifying the bitterness, utilities, particularly electric and water systems, were pushed to their limits and often failed.

While power had been restored to most homes and business by early Monday afternoon, Appalachian Power’s outage map indicated that more than a dozen customers were still without service.

Also at midday Monday, Marion Town Manager Bill Rush described the water situation as pretty serious. He estimated that it would “take at least another 24 hours to get everything stabilized.”

Rush noted that on Sunday at least four sprinkler systems burst in Marion and leaks occurred in town water supply lines.

Those same problems were being experienced throughout the county.

On Christmas Day, Chilhowie Fire & EMS Department reported on its Facebook page that a sprinkler line burst at Chilhowie Elementary School and water was “pouring from the ceiling and flooding the entire school.” Department members joined school staff to clean up the water.

Rush noted that Marion and Smyth County crews have been at work since 5 a.m. Christmas Day providing “leak detection, leak repair, or running the water plant to stay ahead of the leaks and keep the water tanks with water.”