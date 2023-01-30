Marion's Morrison to seek commonwealth's attorney post

As a concerned father, Paul Morrison worries about his children. Now, they and those concerns are inspiring him to seek the Democratic nomination to run for Smyth County’s commonwealth’s attorney.

Morrison, who announced his candidacy on Facebook earlier this month, said, “Quite honestly, I believe watching my kids grow over the last few years has made me much more protective of my community. My kids are 8 and 11, and I am constantly worried about their potential exposure to drugs and their safety in school.”

A longtime attorney, Morrison sees the commonwealth’s attorney, the county’s top prosecutor, as “the last line of defense for the people of Smyth County.”

Morrison also said he sees experience as a factor in the campaign.

Last November, Phillip “Bucky” Blevins announced his candidacy for the GOP’s nomination for the office. While Blevins, who is now serving as a deputy commonwealth’s attorney under Roy Evans, possesses experience as a military attorney, Morrison said, when he realized who his likely opponent would be and that he “would only have one year of experience in state court come November, I felt a responsibility to my home to run for commonwealth attorney.”

“By November,” Morrison said, “I will have practiced criminal law for 25 years, and I have appeared in the highest courts in West Virginia and Virginia, and have won in both those courts.”

Primarily, Morrison has worked as a defense attorney.

There are changes Morrison would like to see in the prosecutor’s office.

He explained, “I would put the full weight of the office behind seeking jail time for defendants who commit crimes against our churches, regardless if those crimes are vandalism, theft, or embezzlement. I would also like to work with the sheriff’s office to develop a home confinement system for minor traffic offenses as an alternative to jail. You would be amazed at how much our county pays to incarcerate people convicted of driving on a suspended license. While there needs to be a penalty for driving on a suspended license, jail time needs to be avoided if at all possible, especially for defendants with jobs who are merely trying to travel to work to support their families.”

When he announced on Facebook, Morrison wrote, “I truly love my hometown and my home county.”

He told of living in West Virginia, but said his wife supported him in “pursuing my dream to move home in 2016.”

They “moved home without a job, and without the promise of a job.”

“All I knew was that I wanted to raise my kids in the same place where I was raised and around the people that I love,” he wrote.

In the years since, Morrison said, he started his own office and has “worked my tail off….”

During those years, Morrison said he has tried to give back to the community “by coaching kids, donating to Little League, volunteering on the Lincoln Theatre Board of Directors, joining Marion Morning Rotary Club, and donating to any kid that was having a fundraiser. I give back because I truly love it here with all my heart.”

He concluded, “I want to protect this county, and I think I am the best candidate to do that.”

Morrison was in the public eye when he appealed a Freedom of Information case to the Virginia Supreme Court. The non-profit Friends of the Smyth-Bland Regional Library contended that the county’s supervisors violated the commonwealth’s sunshine law when its members discussed dissolving the regional library behind closed doors without properly disclosing the subject of their discussion.

Ultimately, in 2020, the justices upheld the case’s claims.